National Grid : Response to PSC Order

National Grid's Response to PSC Order Oct 11, 2019

MELVILLE, N.Y. and BROOKLYN, N.Y. - National Grid has always worked in the best interest of our 1.8 million customers in New York City and Long Island and is committed to providing them safe and reliable gas service.

We are obviously disappointed in the NY PSC's Order issued today. We stand by our analysis and there are very real gas supply constraints in the northeast. In the meantime, we have been working to identify unprecedented temporary solutions to help mitigate this situation, and will immediately begin connecting the more than 1,100 applicants who have been identified in the order.

With the current regional natural gas capacity constraints, long-term guaranteed supplies are still needed to connect customers and to maintain the safety and reliability of the gas system for all customers.

We will continue to work with the PSC and provide any information that is required.