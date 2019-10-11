Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid : Response to PSC Order

10/11/2019 | 08:41pm EDT
National Grid's Response to PSC Order Oct 11, 2019

MELVILLE, N.Y. and BROOKLYN, N.Y. - National Grid has always worked in the best interest of our 1.8 million customers in New York City and Long Island and is committed to providing them safe and reliable gas service.

We are obviously disappointed in the NY PSC's Order issued today. We stand by our analysis and there are very real gas supply constraints in the northeast. In the meantime, we have been working to identify unprecedented temporary solutions to help mitigate this situation, and will immediately begin connecting the more than 1,100 applicants who have been identified in the order.

With the current regional natural gas capacity constraints, long-term guaranteed supplies are still needed to connect customers and to maintain the safety and reliability of the gas system for all customers.

We will continue to work with the PSC and provide any information that is required.

About National Grid

National Grid (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. We are the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates the systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.

National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Our Northeast 80×50 Pathway is an industry leading analysis for how to reach that goal in the states we serve, focusing on the power generation, heat, and transportation sectors.

Read more about National Grid's vision to accelerate the transition to a decarbonized economy and rebuild opportunity for America's working families in The Clean Energy Promise, an eBook written by National Grid's U.S. president, Dean Seavers.

For more information please visit our website. You can also follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook, find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 00:40:03 UTC
