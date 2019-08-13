Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/13 04:51:47 am
846.1 GBp   -0.15%
04:12aNATIONAL GRID : Scrip Dividend
PU
01:11aNATIONAL GRID : Power cut report due friday
AQ
08/12NATIONAL GRID : UK energy regulator asks National Grid for urgent report into power cut
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : Scrip Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 04:12am EDT

Tuesday, 13 August 2019

National Grid plc (National Grid)

National Grid plc scrip dividend

National Grid confirms that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List, and to the London Stock Exchange for 65,434,901 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading, in relation to the operation of the Scrip Dividend scheme for the 2018/19 final dividend, payable on 14 August 2019. Dealings are expected to commence on 14 August 2019 and the shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

In accordance with the terms of the scrip dividend, 65,434,901 ordinary shares are to be issued at a price of 789.74 pence per share. In accordance with the terms of the scrip dividendfor US holders of American Depositary Receipts ('ADRs'), 415,388 ADRs(each representing 5 ordinary shares) are to be issued at a price of US$49.9866, representing 2,076,940 ordinary shares (including fractional entitlements).

The current terms and conditions of the scrip dividend scheme are available on the Company's website at www.nationalgrid.comin the Investors section and from Equiniti (0800 169 7775), help.shareview.co.uk.

Contact: Megan Barnes, Senior Assistant Company Secretary (020 7004 3325)

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 08:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
04:12aNATIONAL GRID : Scrip Dividend
PU
01:11aNATIONAL GRID : Power cut report due friday
AQ
08/12NATIONAL GRID : UK energy regulator asks National Grid for urgent report into po..
RE
08/12NATIONAL GRID : Probe launched into massive power cut
AQ
08/10NATIONAL GRID : UK energy firm says power cut was not caused by cyberattack
AQ
08/09NATIONAL GRID : Celebrates Hands-On Skills with Trades Summer Camp
PU
08/09NATIONAL GRID : UK power cut snarls trains and road traffic
AQ
08/09NATIONAL GRID : Peterhead secures capacity contracts in RWE transfer
AQ
08/05NATIONAL GRID : Bank of Ceylon Gampaha relocates on 80th anniversary
AQ
08/04NATIONAL GRID : Don't let them switch off solar power supply
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 806 M
EBIT 2020 3 582 M
Net income 2020 1 985 M
Debt 2020 27 711 M
Yield 2020 5,75%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,58x
EV / Sales2021 3,65x
Capitalization 28 939 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 914,14  GBp
Last Close Price 847,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.89%34 928
ORSTED AS50.33%41 344
SEMPRA ENERGY27.26%37 800
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-23.91%36 027
ENGIE6.23%35 921
PPL CORPORATION3.71%21 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group