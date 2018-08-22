Log in
08/22/2018
818.25 GBp   -1.17%
National Grid : Statement on Clean Power Plan

08/22/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

'National Grid believes significant and urgent action is needed to combat climate change and has long supported reasonable decarbonization policies and strategies - including the Clean Power Plan and the Paris Climate Accord,' said Dean Seavers, president of National Grid, US. 'Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while maintaining affordability and resiliency, is paramount for National Grid.'

Seavers continued: 'As one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, the impacts of climate change are central to our business and infrastructure planning. We view this matter as one of the greatest challenges of our time. As such, we have stepped up our collaborative efforts with customers, industry partners, advocates and policymakers to accelerate the ongoing economy-wide clean energy transition.'

'Consistent with our Northeast 80×50 Pathway, we have adopted our service territories' targets, in NY, MA, and RI, to lower the carbon emissions 80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050 in the power, transportation, and heating sectors. During the rulemaking process to revise the Clean Power Plan, we look forward to working with the Environmental Protection Agency, our states, and stakeholders to advance the decarbonization of our energy networks.'

National Grid plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 18:46:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 283 M
EBIT 2019 3 321 M
Net income 2019 1 923 M
Debt 2019 25 092 M
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 14,57
P/E ratio 2020 13,75
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
Capitalization 28 363 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 9,39  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.39%36 624
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE31.72%47 838
ENGIE-8.20%37 108
SEMPRA ENERGY9.38%31 784
ORSTED19.72%26 461
E.ON4.65%24 165
