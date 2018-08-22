National Grid : Statement on Clean Power Plan

'National Grid believes significant and urgent action is needed to combat climate change and has long supported reasonable decarbonization policies and strategies - including the Clean Power Plan and the Paris Climate Accord,' said Dean Seavers, president of National Grid, US. 'Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while maintaining affordability and resiliency, is paramount for National Grid.'

Seavers continued: 'As one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, the impacts of climate change are central to our business and infrastructure planning. We view this matter as one of the greatest challenges of our time. As such, we have stepped up our collaborative efforts with customers, industry partners, advocates and policymakers to accelerate the ongoing economy-wide clean energy transition.'

'Consistent with our Northeast 80×50 Pathway, we have adopted our service territories' targets, in NY, MA, and RI, to lower the carbon emissions 80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050 in the power, transportation, and heating sectors. During the rulemaking process to revise the Clean Power Plan, we look forward to working with the Environmental Protection Agency, our states, and stakeholders to advance the decarbonization of our energy networks.'