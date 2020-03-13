Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Grid : Temporarily Suspends Collections-Related Activities to Lessen COVID-19 Hardship on Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT
Mar 13, 2020 - 5:15 PM

WALTHAM, MASS. - National Grid has temporarily suspended collections-related activities, including service disconnections, to lessen any financial hardship the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our customers. The decision is part of the company's pandemic preparedness plan, which is designed to mitigate the impact the virus has on our customers, our workforce and our ability to deliver safe, reliable electricity and natural gas to our customers.

We recognize that this pandemic has brought many challenges for our customers and we want to do our part to lessen any financial impact they may face as the result of the outbreak,' said Badar Khan, National Grid's Interim U.S. President. 'We are committed to our customers' well-being during this difficult time.' The company's decision to temporarily suspend service terminations and collections-related activities is effective immediately.

The company also has implemented the following employee-related actions, which will remain in place as we continue to closely monitor the pandemic:

  • Limiting external meeting attendance and external visitors at National Grid facilities to operationally critical activities that are required to deliver gas and electricity to our customers.
  • Restricting travel between National Grid office locations, except for operationally critical activities.
  • Stopping all international business-related travel.
  • Elevating the level of cleaning and disinfecting at all company facilities.

'Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority,' Khan said. 'We have a comprehensive emergency response plan in place to keep the lights on and the gas flowing for our customers. Our pandemic team is meeting daily and we're closely monitoring all developments associated with this evolving and complex virus.'

Khan noted that the company also is sharing its preparedness plans with regulators, federal, state and local officials, emergency response organizations, customers and other key stakeholders.

'We will continue to closely monitor this situation, review and adjust our policies and ways of working as necessary, and will keep the lines of communications open with our employees, customers and all stakeholders,' he said.

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:45:56 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
05:48pNATIONAL GRID : Temporarily Suspends Collections-Related Activities to Lessen CO..
PU
03/12NATIONAL GRID : Tonight's Long-Term Natural Gas Capacity Report Public Meeting s..
PU
03/11NATIONAL GRID : welcomes Budget commitments on EV charging and CCS
PU
03/10NATIONAL GRID : NYSEG/RG&E to Pioneer Use of New Electric Backhoe Loader
PU
03/10NATIONAL GRID : Green fingered engineering volunteers support Coventry community..
AQ
03/09NATIONAL GRID : Green fingered engineering volunteers support Coventry community..
PU
03/05EVERSOURCE : and National Grid Propose Innovative Solutions to Improve Reliabili..
BU
02/27NATIONAL GRID : Increases Staffing, Prepares for Forecasted Blizzard Conditions ..
PU
02/24NATIONAL GRID : Issues Long-Term Natural Gas Capacity Report
PU
02/21WE'VE GOT THE POWER : Decarbonising our transport on the road to a greener natio..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 554 M
EBIT 2020 3 575 M
Net income 2020 1 993 M
Debt 2020 27 835 M
Yield 2020 5,66%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,77x
Capitalization 30 185 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 998,27  GBp
Last Close Price 8,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 13 266%
Spread / Average Target 11 502%
Spread / Lowest Target 9 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.79%36 676
ORSTED AS-16.43%35 854
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.96%30 991
SEMPRA ENERGY-31.17%30 476
ENGIE-26.81%28 124
E.ON SE-9.49%24 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group