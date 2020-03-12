Log in
National Grid : Tonight's Long-Term Natural Gas Capacity Report Public Meeting scheduled for YMCA in Jamaica, Queens is cancelled

03/12/2020 | 02:50pm EDT
Mar 12, 2020 - 2:38 PM

BROOKLYN/HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - As a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in consideration of the wellbeing and safety of the public and its employees, National Grid is cancelling tonight's public meeting on the Long-term National Gas Capacity Options Report scheduled at the YMCA, in Jamaica, Queens. National Grid will be reviewing several solutions to ensure the public has an opportunity to provide input on the options presented in the report and will be communicating that revised schedule soon.

Please visit ngrid.com/longtermsolutions to review the full report and other important information including updates on public engagement.

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 18:49:33 UTC
