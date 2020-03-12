National Grid : Tonight's Long-Term Natural Gas Capacity Report Public Meeting scheduled for YMCA in Jamaica, Queens is cancelled

Mar 12, 2020 - 2:38 PM

BROOKLYN/HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - As a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in consideration of the wellbeing and safety of the public and its employees, National Grid is cancelling tonight's public meeting on the Long-term National Gas Capacity Options Report scheduled at the YMCA, in Jamaica, Queens. National Grid will be reviewing several solutions to ensure the public has an opportunity to provide input on the options presented in the report and will be communicating that revised schedule soon.

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

