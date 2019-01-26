Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC (NG.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : Transitions to Final Phase of Gas Service Restoration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2019 | 02:14pm EST

January 26, 2019CONTACT: Media Relations - 781-907-3981

Newport, R.I. - National Grid announced it has now transitioned into the third and final stage of the restoration process, turning on gas meters and re-lighting customer appliances. This follows the completion of the second phase of the gas restoration process, reintroducing gas into the impacted system, and verification of the system's safety and integrity. National Grid has worked with state and local governments to establish a list of critical facilities, such as nursing homes, public safety facilities, and schools, that will be prioritized in the re-lighting process.

The Company has begun contacting impacted customers with an automated call as a force of more than 600 service technicians begins customer re-lights immediately. National Grid is encouraging customers to be available at their homes and businesses today and tomorrow to help expedite their restoration. The re-lighting process requires technicians to physically enter the impacted premises and re-light all gas appliances. Because of the time-consuming nature of this work, each customer visit will take approximately 45 minutes, National Grid advises customers that the overall restoration will take multiple days to complete. An individual over the age of 18 must be present during the re-lighting process.

'This is another important milestone in the restoration process, but customers should understand this is a major effort and it will take us time to get to each and every home,' said Terry Sobolewski, Chief Customer Officer and SVP, National Grid, US. 'We understand the great challenge our customers are facing with this disruption and our team of 1000 gas technicians and customer service folks who are working round the clock will not let up until we have their service restored.'

Customers are advised not to check out of their alternative lodging until they confirm their gas service has been fully restored. For those customers who choose to remain home, we are asking customers to leave an exterior light on to signal that they don't mind a National Grid technician knocking on their door.

Why does National Grid need to re-light all gas appliances?

  • Many older gas appliances and most water heaters have a small, continuously burning gas flame-the pilot light-that ignites the main burner. Some newer models have electronic igniters. When National Grid turned off affected gas meters, pilot lights went out.
  • For safety reasons, only trained and qualified gas technicians should re-light pilot lights on all gas appliances.
  • Customers should never attempt to turn on their meter or re-light gas appliances.
    • As always, if a customer smells gas in their home, business, or outdoors they should call 1-800-640-1595 or 911

What is the process for turning meters back on and re-lighting gas appliances?

  • The process to re-light gas appliances is methodical and will take some time (approximately 45 minutes per customer). National Grid gas technicians will need to physically enter all impacted properties. National Grid will never engage with a locksmith to enter unoccupied premises to turn meters on or re-light appliances.
    • An individual over the age of 18 must be present on the premise for the re-lighting process to commence.
  • If the customer is at their premises when technicians arrive, National Grid will either turn the meter on outside or enter the premises to turn on the meter and then re-light all gas appliances.
    • Unlike our process in Phase I, we will not enter the property without the customer on the premises.
  • The Company encourages customers to make themselves available at their premises during daytime hours.
  • Our crews will have an ongoing presence in the impacted areas and return to customers houses at various times if they are not home upon first attempt.
  • A specialized task force will be deployed focused on critical facilities to relight and support customer needs.
  • For those customers who have winterized or had their systems drained (e.g. heating systems), National Grid will be unable to re-light their appliances until the system is back to normal operating conditions. Customers are encouraged to contact their trusted HVAC technicians in advance of the re-lighting process.

Additional Information

  • National Grid will continue to update and provide customer information packets at our Customer Information Center, warming center, food trucks, and most hotels throughout the restoration efforts.
  • Community Assistance Vans will be complementing our field personnel during the re-light process beginning on Saturday, January 26, 2019 until 8:00 PM nightly. 20 vans will be located within the community and staffed to answer customer questions as we restore service.

Food Services

  • Florence Gray Community Center, 1 York Street, Newport will be providing free breakfast from 7:30AM to 9:00AM and lunch from 11:30AM to 1:00PM for the remainder of the week.
  • Senior meal sites at Edward King House, 35 King Street and Middletown Senior Center, 670 Green End Avenue will remain open, as well as the Meals on Wheels Program.
  • As part of National Grid's #IslandEatsOnUs initiative, five food options will be serving hot lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday from 11:00AM to 8:00PM at the following locations:
    • FanCheezical, Newport Police Station, 120 Broadway
    • Binge BBQ, Pell Elementary School, 35 Dexter Street
    • Poppy's Corn and Waffles, Kings Park, Wellington Ave
    • Haven Bros, Commodore Perry Boulevard
    • LoBro, 88 Broadway
  • Customer Liaisons will be positioned at the food trucks for customer support.

Additional Contact Information

  • If you smell gas, in your home, business, or outdoors call 1-800-640-1595 or 911
  • Visit us online at www.ngrid.com/aquidneck
  • To provide any updated contact information call 1-800-870-1664
  • Other non-emergency questions about service can be addressed by calling our customer service number line at 1-800-322-3223

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 26 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 19:13:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
02:14pNATIONAL GRID : Transitions to Final Phase of Gas Service Restoration
PU
09:34aPOWER SUPPLY RESTORED TO ROUTINE LEV : K-Electric - Press Release issued by K-El..
AQ
09:33aPOWER SUPPLY RESTORED TO ROUTINE LEV : K-Electric
AQ
04:54aPOWER SUPPLY RESTORED TO ROUTINE LEV : K-Electric
AQ
02:24aK ELECTRIC : Major power breakdown hits Karachi
AQ
01/23UK shares fall again as weak results add to global growth worries
RE
01/23NATIONAL GRID : Every little helps…big boost for smaller electricity prov..
PU
01/23NATIONAL GRID : Babcock Wanson builds steam generation system for Grain LNG term..
AQ
01/22NATIONAL GRID : Opening Customer Information Center at Gurney's Newport Resort
PU
01/18NATIONAL GRID : Crews Prepare for Winter Storm Harper
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 484 M
EBIT 2019 3 368 M
Net income 2019 1 861 M
Debt 2019 26 225 M
Yield 2019 5,95%
P/E ratio 2019 14,81
P/E ratio 2020 13,48
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capitalization 27 158 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.21%35 845
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE1.96%48 305
ENGIE11.18%38 676
SEMPRA ENERGY4.77%30 951
ORSTED4.02%29 110
E.ON9.79%23 778
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.