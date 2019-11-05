Log in
National Grid U.S. President Dean Seavers Resigns

11/05/2019 | 11:03am EST

By Colin Kellaher

National Grid PLC (NG.LN, NGG) on Tuesday said Dean Seavers has stepped down as president of its U.S. business for personal reasons.

The London utility company, which serves more than 20 million people through its networks in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, said Badar Khan will serve as interim president of the U.S. business while it searches for a successor.

Mr. Khan currently is group director of corporate development and National Grid Ventures, and a member of the group executive committee.

National Grid said Mr. Seavers, who has led its U.S. operations since April 2015, will stay with the business until the end of the year to assist with the transition.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

