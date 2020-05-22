Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : UK Regulator Cuts National Grid's Estimated Cost for Hinkley-Seabank Project by GBP60 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:30am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, or Ofgem, confirmed on Friday that it has cut the proposed cost of the Hinkley-Seabank grid link project by 60 million pounds ($73.3 million) to save consumers' money, as the expenditure planned by National Grid PLC was deemed too high.

The U.K.'s government regulator for the gas and electricity markets has decided that the total cost of the project will be reduced to GBP656 million, compared with the GBP716 million proposed by National Grid. However, this cut is lower than the GBP80 million reduction originally proposed by Ofgem in October.

The regulator said the cost will be spread over the next 45 years and that the rate of return that National Grid will get for the delivery of the project will be set in line with the next round of price controls.

National Grid shares at 0913 GMT were down 18 pence, or 2.0%, at 891 pence.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
05:30aNATIONAL GRID : UK Regulator Cuts National Grid's Estimated Cost for Hinkley-Sea..
DJ
05/21NATIONAL GRID : Grain LNG launches second phase of Open Season
AQ
05/21Zambia's Zesco, Chinese firm sign $548 mln solar power contracts
RE
05/20NATIONAL GRID : Grain LNG launches second phase of Open Season
PU
05/19NATIONAL GRID : Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project earns Rs 80 billion revenue
AQ
05/18NATIONAL GRID : Contribution to National Grid; Neelum Jhelum crosses 8 billion u..
AQ
05/18To Avoid Coronavirus Risks, These People Live Where They Work
DJ
05/16NATIONAL GRID : Has More Than 1,600 Field Workers Responding To Friday's Violent..
PU
05/15NATIONAL GRID : Reminds Customers to Keep Safety a Priority as Forecasts Call fo..
PU
05/11NATIONAL GRID : Centre fails to pay KP Rs70m for Machai electricity
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 388 M
EBIT 2020 3 559 M
Net income 2020 1 963 M
Debt 2020 28 341 M
Yield 2020 5,36%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
EV / Sales2021 3,96x
Capitalization 31 904 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 009,07 GBp
Last Close Price 909,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.74%38 998
ORSTED A/S7.63%45 731
SEMPRA ENERGY-19.04%35 420
E.ON SE0.90%27 432
ENGIE-31.18%26 181
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-25.38%25 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group