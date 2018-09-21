National Grid : UK investor teach-in events

21 September 2018

Investor teach-in events in London and New York

We are hosting teach-in events designed to give investors a detailed understanding of our UK transmission businesses.

At these events, we will review our performance under RIIO - T1, and discuss our preparations for the RIIO - T2 price control that are well underway. We will also review the wide range of opportunities in our UK businesses to create value for customers and shareholders in the future.

The first event will be held in London today, followed by a repeat event in New York on Monday, 24 September.

No material updates on current trading will be provided.

All presentations are available on the National Grid's investor website http://investors.nationalgrid.com.Webcast replay of the event will be available on Tuesday, 25 September.

