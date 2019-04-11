National Grid : Underlying EPS in Line With Views

By Carlo Martuscelli



National Grid PLC (NG.LN) said Thursday that its underlying earnings per share were in line with its expectations in fiscal 2019, as higher operating costs in the U.S. were offset by lower finance costs.

The company said that while costs in the U.S. rose due to its gas pipe replacement program, this was offset by an around 100 million-pound ($130.8 million) reduction in interest costs.

National Grid said that reporting-period timing will have a beneficial effect on its headline earnings per share of 2 pence--offset however by remediation costs associated with major storms.

