National Grid : Underlying EPS in Line With Views

0
04/11/2019 | 02:28am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

National Grid PLC (NG.LN) said Thursday that its underlying earnings per share were in line with its expectations in fiscal 2019, as higher operating costs in the U.S. were offset by lower finance costs.

The company said that while costs in the U.S. rose due to its gas pipe replacement program, this was offset by an around 100 million-pound ($130.8 million) reduction in interest costs.

National Grid said that reporting-period timing will have a beneficial effect on its headline earnings per share of 2 pence--offset however by remediation costs associated with major storms.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 421 M
EBIT 2019 3 380 M
Net income 2019 1 888 M
Debt 2019 26 351 M
Yield 2019 5,67%
P/E ratio 2019 15,07
P/E ratio 2020 14,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capitalization 28 441 M
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.13%37 256
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.43%40 510
ENGIE8.62%37 147
SEMPRA ENERGY18.21%35 065
ORSTED17.33%32 419
E.ON SE16.80%24 892
