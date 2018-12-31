Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC
National Grid : Urges Safety As High Winds Are Forecasted Throughout Upstate New York

12/31/2018
National Grid (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. We are the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates the systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.

National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Our Northeast 80x50 Pathway is an industry leading analysis for how to reach that goal in the states we serve, focusing on the power generation, heat, and transportation sectors.

Read more about the innovative projects across our footprint in The Democratization of Energy, an eBook written by National Grid's U.S. president, Dean Seavers.

For more information please visit our website. You can also follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook, find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 18:33:00 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 476 M
EBIT 2019 3 368 M
Net income 2019 1 871 M
Debt 2019 26 195 M
Yield 2019 6,18%
P/E ratio 2019 14,22
P/E ratio 2020 13,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Capitalization 26 102 M
