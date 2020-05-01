National Grid Ventures - supporting vulnerable people from the West Midlands during Covid-19
National Grid Ventures (NGV) the Solihull-based commercial arm of National Grid, has given a boost to local care homes and good causes during the coronavirus crisis.
01 May 2020
As the region copes with the impact of the virus, NGV has pledged support for some of Solihull's most vulnerable people by donating 1900 face masks and more than 500 hand sanitizers to care homes and a hospice in the town. Marie Curie Hospice, Age UK, Royal Star & Garter Care Home and Jobs Close Residential Care Home in Knowle have all benefited from the supplies of personal protection equipment.
Employees have also sponsored nearly 500 hand creams which have been distributed to local hospitals and cares homes in Birmingham and Solihull. The business has also donated funding to Woodlands School, a special needs setting in Coleshill, for specialist equipment ensuring more than 30 families have resources to support the sensory and learning needs of students at home. Meanwhile, employees from National Grid Metering have been helping Age UK by delivering food parcels or being available to check in and chat with elderly people.
National Grid, the company keeping the lights on and gas flowing, employ thousands of key workers to maintain reliable supplies and is working hard to ensure the country keeps going during these unprecedented times.
Karen Thompson, Safety, Health and Environment Manager for NGV said: 'Heroic carers are putting themselves at risk every day to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our community, we hope this gesture goes some way to keeping these brave people safe. I'm also very proud of the team in Solihull, all doing their bit - either sponsoring hand creams, or helping Age UK by telephoning those who are lonely and making sure vital food supplies reach those most in need.'
Cheryl Harbourne, Home Manager at Royal Star and Garter Care Home said: 'We can't thank National Grid Ventures enough for the 500 face masks and 125 bottles of hand sanitisers they donated. During this challenging time, they have been gratefully received by staff at the Home and the residents we care for. Thank you!'
