NATIONAL GRID PLC

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid : Ventures – supporting vulnerable people from the West Midlands during Covid-19

05/01/2020 | 08:39am EDT
National Grid Ventures - supporting vulnerable people from the West Midlands during Covid-19

National Grid Ventures (NGV) the Solihull-based commercial arm of National Grid, has given a boost to local care homes and good causes during the coronavirus crisis.

01 May 2020

As the region copes with the impact of the virus, NGV has pledged support for some of Solihull's most vulnerable people by donating 1900 face masks and more than 500 hand sanitizers to care homes and a hospice in the town. Marie Curie Hospice, Age UK, Royal Star & Garter Care Home and Jobs Close Residential Care Home in Knowle have all benefited from the supplies of personal protection equipment.

Employees have also sponsored nearly 500 hand creams which have been distributed to local hospitals and cares homes in Birmingham and Solihull. The business has also donated funding to Woodlands School, a special needs setting in Coleshill, for specialist equipment ensuring more than 30 families have resources to support the sensory and learning needs of students at home. Meanwhile, employees from National Grid Metering have been helping Age UK by delivering food parcels or being available to check in and chat with elderly people.

National Grid, the company keeping the lights on and gas flowing, employ thousands of key workers to maintain reliable supplies and is working hard to ensure the country keeps going during these unprecedented times.

Karen Thompson, Safety, Health and Environment Manager for NGV said: 'Heroic carers are putting themselves at risk every day to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our community, we hope this gesture goes some way to keeping these brave people safe. I'm also very proud of the team in Solihull, all doing their bit - either sponsoring hand creams, or helping Age UK by telephoning those who are lonely and making sure vital food supplies reach those most in need.'

Cheryl Harbourne, Home Manager at Royal Star and Garter Care Home said: 'We can't thank National Grid Ventures enough for the 500 face masks and 125 bottles of hand sanitisers they donated. During this challenging time, they have been gratefully received by staff at the Home and the residents we care for. Thank you!'

Contact for media information only
Share this page
Notes for editors

Notes to Editors:
National Grid is pivotal to the energy systems in the UK and the north eastern United States. We aim to serve customers well and efficiently, supporting the communities in which we operate and making possible the energy systems of the future.
National Grid in the UK:
  • We own and operate the electricity transmission network in England and Wales, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. We also operate, but do not own, the Scottish networks. Our networks comprise approximately 7,200 kilometres (4,474 miles) of overhead line, 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) of underground cable and 342 substations.
  • We own and operate the gas National Transmission System in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. Our network comprises approximately 7,660 kilometres (4,760 miles) of high-pressure pipe and 618 above-ground installations.
  • As Great Britain's System Operator (SO) we make sure gas and electricity is transported safely and efficiently from where it is produced to where it is consumed. From April 2019, Electricity System Operator (ESO) is a new standalone business within National Grid, legally separate from all other parts of the National Grid Group. This will provide the right environment to deliver a balanced and impartial ESO that can realise real benefits for consumers as we transition to a more decentralised, decarbonised electricity system.
  • Other UK activities mainly relate to businesses operating in competitive markets outside of our core regulated businesses; including interconnectors, gas metering activities and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) importation terminal - all of which are now part of National Grid Ventures. National Grid Property is responsible for the management, clean-up and disposal of surplus sites in the UK. Most of these are former gas works.
Find out more about the energy challenge and how National Grid is helping find solutions to some of the challenges we face at https://www.nationalgrid.com/group/news
National Grid undertakes no obligation to update any of the information contained in this release, which speaks only as at the date of this release, unless required by law or regulation.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 12:38:03 UTC
