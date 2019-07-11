Log in
National Grid : faces possible penalty on non-compliance of New York safety rules

07/11/2019 | 06:09pm EDT
Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain

(Reuters) - The New York State Public Service Commission on Thursday said National Grid Plc is facing possible financial penalty after an investigation found that two of its gas utilities failed to comply with safety rules related to gas infrastructure work in their service territories.

The investigation found that National Grid's Brooklyn Union Gas Company (KEDNY) and KeySpan Gas East Corp (KEDLI) failed to inspect work completed by its contractors during construction at sufficient intervals and allowed work to be completed by inspectors who were not properly qualified to do the work.

The commission has ordered the two utilities to provide explanation on why it should not commence a penalty action against them.

KEDNY, serving the New York City borough of Brooklyn, has about 1.2 million customers, and KEDLI, serving Long Island, has 590,000 customers.

Source: (https://on.ny.gov/2xKH13Y)

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

