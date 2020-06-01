National Grid : joins call for a clean, inclusive and resilient economic recovery plan
National Grid joins call for a clean, inclusive and resilient economic recovery plan
National Grid CEO John Pettigrew has joined over 200 business leaders in a call to the Prime Minister to deliver a Covid-19 recovery plan that builds back a more inclusive, stronger and more resilient UK economy.
Published today, the open letter offers support to the Government in tackling the present health crisis and urges Prime Minister Boris Johnson to provide clear vision for recovery efforts that align with the UK's wider social, environmental and climate goals.
John Pettigrew said: 'We've been working hard to play our part in keeping the power and gas flowing to the UK's homes and hospitals throughout the pandemic, while continuing to deliver critical infrastructure projects that will ensure our energy networks are fit for the future.
'We've estimated that the energy sector alone will need hundreds of thousands of new recruits as we work towards Net Zero and believe that an economic recovery with climate action at its heart will be key to unlocking these opportunities.'
