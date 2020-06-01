Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : joins call for a clean, inclusive and resilient economic recovery plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:46am EDT
National Grid joins call for a clean, inclusive and resilient economic recovery plan

01 Jun 2020

National Grid CEO John Pettigrew has joined over 200 business leaders in a call to the Prime Minister to deliver a Covid-19 recovery plan that builds back a more inclusive, stronger and more resilient UK economy.

Published today, the open letter offers support to the Government in tackling the present health crisis and urges Prime Minister Boris Johnson to provide clear vision for recovery efforts that align with the UK's wider social, environmental and climate goals.

John Pettigrew said: 'We've been working hard to play our part in keeping the power and gas flowing to the UK's homes and hospitals throughout the pandemic, while continuing to deliver critical infrastructure projects that will ensure our energy networks are fit for the future.

'We've estimated that the energy sector alone will need hundreds of thousands of new recruits as we work towards Net Zero and believe that an economic recovery with climate action at its heart will be key to unlocking these opportunities.'

Read the full letter here - https://www.corporateleadersgroup.com/reports-evidence-and-insights/pdfs/final-290520-business-groups-ceo-resilient.pdf

Contact for media information only
Share this page
Notes for editors

Notes to Editors:
National Grid is pivotal to the energy systems in the UK and the north eastern United States. We aim to serve customers well and efficiently, supporting the communities in which we operate and making possible the energy systems of the future.
National Grid in the UK:
  • We own and operate the electricity transmission network in England and Wales, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. We also operate, but do not own, the Scottish networks. Our networks comprise approximately 7,200 kilometres (4,474 miles) of overhead line, 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) of underground cable and 342 substations.
  • We own and operate the gas National Transmission System in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. Our network comprises approximately 7,660 kilometres (4,760 miles) of high-pressure pipe and 618 above-ground installations.
  • As Great Britain's System Operator (SO) we make sure gas and electricity is transported safely and efficiently from where it is produced to where it is consumed. From April 2019, Electricity System Operator (ESO) is a new standalone business within National Grid, legally separate from all other parts of the National Grid Group. This will provide the right environment to deliver a balanced and impartial ESO that can realise real benefits for consumers as we transition to a more decentralised, decarbonised electricity system.
  • Other UK activities mainly relate to businesses operating in competitive markets outside of our core regulated businesses; including interconnectors, gas metering activities and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) importation terminal - all of which are now part of National Grid Ventures. National Grid Property is responsible for the management, clean-up and disposal of surplus sites in the UK. Most of these are former gas works.
Find out more about the energy challenge and how National Grid is helping find solutions to some of the challenges we face at https://www.nationalgrid.com/group/news
National Grid undertakes no obligation to update any of the information contained in this release, which speaks only as at the date of this release, unless required by law or regulation.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
04:46aNATIONAL GRID : joins call for a clean, inclusive and resilient economic recover..
PU
05/30NATIONAL GRID : Power Restoration Efforts Continue in Eastern New York After Dam..
PU
05/29NATIONAL GRID : Reminds Customers to Keep Safety a Priority as Forecasts Call fo..
PU
05/29NATIONAL GRID : test 123
PU
05/28NATIONAL GRID : Geronimo Energy, a National Grid company, and Big Rivers Electri..
PU
05/28NATIONAL GRID : Brings Customers' Energy Journey to Life
AQ
05/28South Africa's Eskom sees lower risk of power cuts during winter
RE
05/27NATIONAL GRID : Ends Public Appeal to Reduce Electricity Use in Fayetteville, Ma..
PU
05/26NATIONAL GRID : Calls for Reduced Electricity Use in Fayetteville, Manlius and a..
PU
05/26NATIONAL GRID : Alliant Energy to Acquire 50 MW North Rock Solar Project from Na..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 388 M 19 069 M 19 069 M
Net income 2020 1 963 M 2 433 M 2 433 M
Net Debt 2020 28 341 M 35 121 M 35 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 5,26%
Capitalization 32 501 M 40 114 M 40 275 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 22 576
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 006,37 GBp
Last Close Price 926,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.94%40 114
ORSTED A/S14.19%49 312
SEMPRA ENERGY-16.62%36 950
ENGIE-26.15%28 531
E.ON SE-0.19%27 555
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.86%27 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group