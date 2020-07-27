UK needs hydrogen, carbon capture to meet net zero goal, National Grid says

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's goal of achieving net
zero emissions by mid-century is achievable but immediate action
is needed across a range of technologies including carbon
capture and storage (CCS), electricity grid operator National
Grid said.
Last year Britain became the first major economy to pass a
law to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050,
compared with its previous target of at least an 80% reduction
from 1990 levels.
"Reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is achievable.
However, it requires immediate action across all key
technologies and policy areas, and full engagement across
society and end consumers," National Grid said in its annual
Future Energy Scenarios report.
"Hydrogen and carbon capture and storage must be deployed
for net zero," it added. "Industrial-scale demonstration
projects need to be operational this decade."
Hydrogen as a fuel has been gaining traction but the number
of projects using "green" hydrogen - made from renewable energy
- are quite few and costly.
CCS - which traps emissions and buries them underground - is
also not at the commercialisation stage.
Last month, Norwegian oil firm Equinor said it
planned to build a plant in Britain to produce hydrogen from
natural gas in combination with CCS.
Other requirements for meeting net zero set out by National
Grid include: power sector emissions to be negative by 2033; at
least 40 gigawatts (GW) of new power capacity connected to the
electricity system within the next 10 years; and the energy
required to heat an average house needs to drop to a quarter of
what it is today.
At least 3 GW of wind and 1.4 GW of solar power need to be
built every year from now until 2050 and up to 80% of households
need to smart charge their electric vehicles, it added.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney
Editing by David Holmes)