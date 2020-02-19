National Health Investors : NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

FAD items (in thousands) Low High Non-cash stock compensation $ 3,400 $ 3,600 Non-refundable entrance fees2 $ 650 $ 820 Routine capital expenditures2 $ 420 $ 420

1 net of amounts related to non-controlling interests

2 reflects NHI share of unconsolidated Timber Ridge OpCo subsidiary

The Company's guidance range reflects the existence of volatile economic conditions. The Company's guidance range is based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control and all of which are subject to change. The Company's guidance range allows for the uncertainty inherent in the structure and timing of the financing required to fund previously announced investments and any pending new investments. The Company's guidance may change if actual results vary from these assumptions.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $.95, an increase of 9.2% from the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $3.67, unchanged from the same period in the prior year. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes a write-down of $2,500,000 on two assisted living properties which we have classified as held for sale.

Normalized FFO per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.41, an increase of 4.4% from the same period in the prior year. Normalized FFO per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.50, an increase of 0.7% from the same period in the prior year.

Normalized AFFO per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.30, an increase of 2.4% over the same period in the prior year. Normalized AFFO per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.10, an increase of 1.2% over the same period in the prior year.

NAREIT FFO per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.39, an increase of 6.9% from the same period in the prior year. NAREIT FFO per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.49, an increase of 2.4% over the same period in the prior year.

Net income, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and NAREIT FFO per common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes the dilutive impact of 1,887,075 common shares issued since December 31, 2018.

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT') and applied by us, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, if any. The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO adjusted for certain items which may create some difficulty in comparing FFO for the current period to similar prior periods. We define Normalized AFFO as Normalized FFO excluding the effects of straight-line lease revenue, amortization of debt issuance costs and the non-cash amortization of the original issue discount of our unsecured convertible notes. These supplemental non-GAAP performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs.

The reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to our FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized Funds Available for Distribution ('FAD') is included as a table to this press release and filed in the Company's Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized FAD

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 42,039 $ 37,083 $ 160,456 $ 154,333 Elimination of certain non-cash items in net income: Depreciation 19,610 18,068 76,816 71,349 Depreciation related to noncontrolling interest (22 ) - (52 ) - Impairment of real estate - - 2,500 - NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders 61,627 55,151 239,720 225,682 Loss on convertible note retirement 823 - 823 738 Non-cash write-off of straight-line rent receivable - 2,265 - 3,701 Note receivable impairment - (50 ) - 363 Recognition of unamortized note receivable commitment fees - - - (515 ) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders 62,450 57,366 240,543 229,969 Straight-line lease revenue, net (5,830 ) (4,220 ) (22,084 ) (21,736 ) Straight-line lease revenue, net, related to noncontrolling interest 6 - 13 - Amortization of lease incentives 238 147 845 387 Amortization of original issue discount 176 191 761 788 Amortization of debt issuance costs 693 698 2,805 2,526 Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders 57,733 54,182 222,883 211,934 Non-cash share-based compensation 691 359 3,646 2,490 Normalized FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 58,424 $ 54,541 $ 226,529 $ 214,424

BASIC Weighted average common shares outstanding 44,107,770 42,351,443 43,417,828 41,943,873 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.40 $ 1.30 $ 5.52 $ 5.38 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.42 $ 1.35 $ 5.54 $ 5.48 Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.31 $ 1.28 $ 5.13 $ 5.05 DILUTED Weighted average common shares outstanding 44,328,847 42,568,720 43,703,248 42,091,731 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.39 $ 1.30 $ 5.49 $ 5.36 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.41 $ 1.35 $ 5.50 $ 5.46 Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.30 $ 1.27 $ 5.10 $ 5.04

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized FAD.

Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized FAD

These supplemental operating performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs. Consequently, our Funds From Operations ('FFO'), Normalized FFO, Normalized Adjusted Funds From Operations ('AFFO') and Normalized Funds Available for Distribution ('FAD') may not provide a meaningful measure of our performance as compared to that of other REITs. Since other REITs may not use our definition of these operating performance measures, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized FAD to that of other REITs. These financial performance measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP') (these measures do not include changes in operating assets and liabilities) and therefore should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of operating performance, or to net cash flow from operating activities as determined by GAAP as a measure of liquidity, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

Funds From Operations - FFO

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT') and applied by us, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, if any. The Company's computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or have a different interpretation of the current NAREIT definition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO to that of other REITs. Diluted FFO assumes the exercise of stock options and other potentially dilutive securities. Normalized FFO excludes from FFO certain items which, due to their infrequent or unpredictable nature, may create some difficulty in comparing FFO for the current period to similar prior periods, and may include, but are not limited to, impairment of non-real estate assets, gains and losses attributable to the acquisition and disposition of assets and liabilities, and recoveries of previous write-downs.

We believe that FFO and normalized FFO are important supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen and fallen with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative, and should be supplemented with a measure such as FFO. The term FFO was designed by the REIT industry to address this issue.

Adjusted Funds From Operations - AFFO

In addition to the adjustments included in the calculation of normalized FFO, normalized AFFO excludes the impact of any straight-line lease revenue, amortization of the original issue discount on our convertible senior notes and amortization of debt issuance costs.

We believe that normalized AFFO is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for a REIT. GAAP requires a lessor to recognize contractual lease payments into income on a straight-line basis over the expected term of the lease. This straight-line adjustment has the effect of reporting lease income that is significantly more or less than the contractual cash flows received pursuant to the terms of the lease agreement. GAAP also requires the original issue discount of our convertible senior notes and debt issuance costs to be amortized as non-cash adjustments to earnings. Normalized AFFO is useful to our investors as it reflects the growth inherent in the contractual lease payments of our real estate portfolio.

Funds Available for Distribution - FAD

In addition to the adjustments included in the calculation of normalized AFFO, normalized FAD excludes the impact of non-cash stock based compensation.

We believe that normalized FAD is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for a REIT as a useful indicator of the ability to distribute dividends to shareholders. Additionally, normalized FAD improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and makes comparisons with: (i) expected results, (ii) results of previous periods and (iii) results among REITs, more meaningful. Because FAD may function as a liquidity measure, we do not present FAD on a per-share basis.

Condensed Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Rental income $ 75,404 $ 70,004 $ 294,182 $ 280,813 Interest income and other 6,790 3,991 23,899 13,799 82,194 73,995 318,081 294,612 Expenses: Depreciation 19,610 18,068 76,816 71,349 Interest 14,374 12,847 56,299 49,055 Legal 98 (396 ) 507 309 Franchise, excise and other taxes 109 309 1,550 1,166 General and administrative 3,611 2,818 13,399 12,547 Property taxes and insurance on leased properties 1,593 - 5,798 - Loan and realty losses (60 ) 3,266 2,440 5,115 39,335 36,912 156,809 139,541 Income before loss on convertible note retirement 42,859 37,083 161,272 155,071 Loss on convertible note retirement (823 ) - (823 ) (738 ) Net income $ 42,036 $ 37,083 $ 160,449 $ 154,333 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 - 7 - Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 42,039 $ 37,083 $ 160,456 $ 154,333 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 44,107,770 42,351,443 43,417,828 41,943,873 Diluted 44,328,847 42,568,720 43,703,248 42,091,731 Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to common stockholders - basic $ .95 $ .88 $ 3.70 $ 3.68 Net income attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ .95 $ .87 $ 3.67 $ 3.67

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)