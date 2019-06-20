Log in
National Health Investors : NHI to Participate in 2019 JMP Securities Boston Real Estate Forum

06/20/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) announced that President and CEO, Eric Mendelsohn, and John Spaid, EVP, Finance, will be meeting with institutional investors at the 2019 JMP Securities Boston Real Estate Conference. The conference will take place on June 27th at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NHI
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.


