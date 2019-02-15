Log in
National HealthCare Corporation

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(NHC)
02/14
83.5 USD   -0.26%
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC Announces Common Dividend
BU
2018NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC Announces Common Dividend
BU
News 
National HealthCare : NHC Announces Common Dividend

National HealthCare : NHC Announces Common Dividend

02/15/2019

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation’s oldest publicly traded long-term health care company, announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per common share to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019 and payable on June 3, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries, the ability of third parties for whom we have guaranteed debt to refinance certain short term debt obligations; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing centers with 9,510 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 35 homecare programs, five independent living centers, 24 assisted living communities, and one behavioral health hospital. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s units, long-term care pharmacies, hospice, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third parties. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
