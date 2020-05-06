Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  National HealthCare Corporation    NHC

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(NHC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National HealthCare : NHC Announces Launch of Senior Living Podcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

MURFEESBORO, TN (May 6, 2020) -National Healthcare Corporation ('NHC') announces the launch of a new podcast, Day By Day. The podcast is hosted by Casey Reese, Director of Business Development for NHC and focuses on senior living and helping seniors live a more comfortable and supported lifestyle day by day. Guests will talk about a range of topics each related to providing a better quality of life for patients and residents as well as current events that affect senior living.

'The senior population in the United States has grown to around 50 million people over the age of 65,' says Reese, 'and now, more than ever before, there's a lot of interest in how to serve and protect those who require senior care.' In the first episode, the guest is medical director Dr. Bert Smith, who discusses the concerns of patients, residents, and families regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The podcast is available for listening on the NHC website and all major podcast platforms.

Disclaimer

National Healthcare Corporation published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 21:53:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPOR
05:54pNATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC Announces Launch of Senior Living Podcast
PU
04/24NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
03/30NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : Covid 19 Update
PU
03/06NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : Announces Support for, and Compliance with, CMS and CDC Re..
BU
02/26NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : Tennova Healthcare, The University of Tennessee Medical Ce..
BU
02/21NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/21NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/20NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC Reports 2019 Year End Earnings
BU
More news
Chart NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National HealthCare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Flower Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Michael Ussery President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert G. Adams Non-Executive Chairman
Brian F. Kidd Principal Financial & Accounting Officer, SVP
B. Anderson Flatt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION-23.50%1 252
ORPÉA-14.49%7 210
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-5.76%708
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-59.83%577
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-1.48%450
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-34.32%225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group