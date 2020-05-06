National HealthCare : NHC Announces Launch of Senior Living Podcast

MURFEESBORO, TN (May 6, 2020) -National Healthcare Corporation ('NHC') announces the launch of a new podcast, Day By Day. The podcast is hosted by Casey Reese, Director of Business Development for NHC and focuses on senior living and helping seniors live a more comfortable and supported lifestyle day by day. Guests will talk about a range of topics each related to providing a better quality of life for patients and residents as well as current events that affect senior living.

'The senior population in the United States has grown to around 50 million people over the age of 65,' says Reese, 'and now, more than ever before, there's a lot of interest in how to serve and protect those who require senior care.' In the first episode, the guest is medical director Dr. Bert Smith, who discusses the concerns of patients, residents, and families regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The podcast is available for listening on the NHC website and all major podcast platforms.