National HealthCare : NHC Reports 2018 Year End Earnings
0
02/21/2019 | 05:17am EST
National
HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC),
the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company,
announced today net operating revenues for the year ended December 31,
2018 totaled $980,349,000 compared to $963,895,000 for the year ended
December 31, 2017, an increase of 1.7%. For the year ended December 31,
2018, reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $58,964,000
compared to $56,205,000 for the 2017 year, an increase of 4.9%.
Excluding the unrealized gains in our marketable equity securities
portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the
year ended December 31, 2018 was $64,372,000 compared to $54,179,000 for
the 2017 year, an increase of 18.8%(1).
GAAP diluted earnings per share were $3.87 and $3.69 for the years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, an increase of 4.9%. Adjusted
diluted earnings per share were $4.22 and $3.56 for the years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, an increase of 18.5%(1).
Net operating revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018
totaled $248,920,000 compared to $245,466,000 for the same three months
in 2017, an increase of 1.4%. The fourth quarter of 2018 net income
attributable to NHC was $18,152,000, or $1.19 per diluted share. In the
fourth quarter of 2017, net income attributable to NHC was $21,470,000,
or $1.41 per diluted share, which included a favorable $8.5 million
adjustment due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation that was
passed in December 2017.
(1) See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to
non-GAAP items.
About NHC
NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled
nursing facilities with 9,510 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24
assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one
behavioral health hospital, and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other
services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services,
pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing
management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators.
Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Presentation
The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the
Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to
more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations
and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods.
Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in
addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of
financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP
financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or
as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in
accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any
forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are
not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are
detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C.,
including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the
following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient
care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation;
availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and
local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability
and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government
regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare
industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in
Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the
application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal
intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by
reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not
exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment
as of the date of this release.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2018
2017
2018
2017
(as adjusted)
(as adjusted)
Revenues:
(unaudited)
Net patient revenues
$
235,601
$
233,144
$
932,774
$
916,742
Other revenues
13,319
12,322
47,575
47,153
Net operating revenues
248,920
245,466
980,349
963,895
Costs and expenses:
Salaries, wages and benefits
147,972
145,404
582,721
572,043
Other operating
61,770
61,311
254,038
249,833
Facility rent
10,232
10,094
40,923
40,367
Depreciation and amortization
10,718
11,043
41,894
42,652
Interest
1,034
1,291
4,697
4,890
Total costs and expenses
231,726
229,143
924,273
909,785
Income before non-operating income
17,194
16,323
56,076
54,110
Non-operating income
6,614
4,392
17,670
20,439
Unrealized gains on marketable securities
721
-
1,138
-
Income before income taxes
24,529
20,715
74,884
74,549
Income tax (provision)/benefit
(6,393
)
581
(16,185
)
(18,867
)
Net income
18,136
21,296
58,699
55,682
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
16
174
265
523
Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation
$
18,152
$
21,470
$
58,964
$
56,205
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
1.19
$
1.41
$
3.87
$
3.70
Diluted
$
1.19
$
1.41
$
3.87
$
3.69
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
15,235,772
15,200,619
15,224,886
15,189,920
Diluted
15,255,107
15,222,343
15,236,826
15,218,962
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.50
$
0.48
$
1.98
$
1.89
Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
2018
2017
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
183,470
$
198,203
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
184,266
174,698
Current assets
322,009
329,311
Property and equipment, net
534,650
549,319
Total assets
1,080,948
1,096,526
Current liabilities
157,924
155,065
Long-term debt
55,000
100,000
NHC stockholders' equity
733,278
702,738
Selected Operating Statistics
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
Skilled Nursing Per Diems:
Medicare
$
463.12
$
459.14
$
462.24
$
460.82
Managed Care
389.51
400.91
397.75
405.67
Medicaid
197.89
187.07
191.88
186.53
Private Pay and Other
237.70
231.17
238.53
231.61
Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem
$
269.35
$
265.30
$
269.69
$
266.45
Skilled Nursing Patient Days:
Medicare
114,541
121,295
476,694
481,580
Managed Care
58,002
58,421
240,796
244,908
Medicaid
327,075
321,653
1,288,265
1,281,432
Private Pay and Other
182,872
183,633
718,121
725,460
Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days
682,490
685,002
2,723,876
2,733,380
The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in
thousands, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation
$
18,152
$
21,470
$
58,964
$
56,205
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities
(721
)
-
(1,138
)
-
Legal costs and charges related to Caris' legal investigation
-
1,650
8,364
2,889
Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity
(*)
1,604
1,335
3,562
7,332
Gain on acquisition of equity method investment
-
-
(2,050
)
-
Gain on sale of assets/healthcare facilities
(1,669
)
-
(1,669
)
(1,305
)
Stock-based compensation expense
240
415
1,778
1,678
Tax adjustments from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
-
(8,488
)
(1,434
)
(8,488
)
Provision of income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
142
(1,326
)
(2,005
)
(4,132
)
Non-GAAP Net income
$
17,748
$
15,056
$
64,372
$
54,179
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.19
$
1.41
$
3.87
$
3.69
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities
(0.03
)
-
(0.06
)
-
Legal costs and charges related to Caris' legal investigation
-
0.07
0.46
0.12
Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity
(*)
0.08
0.05
0.17
0.29
Gain on acquisition of equity method investment
-
-
(0.13
)
-
Gain on sale of assets/healthcare facilities
(0.09
)
-
(0.08
)
(0.05
)
Stock-based compensation expense
0.01
0.02
0.08
0.07
Tax adjustments from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
-
(0.56
)
(0.09
)
(0.56
)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.16
$
0.99
$
4.22
$
3.56
(*) The newly opened facilities for the 2018 periods presented
consist of facilities opened from 2016 through 2018 (two skilled
nursing facilities, three assisted living facilities, and one memory
care facility). The newly opened facilities for the 2017 periods
presented consist of facilities opened from 2015 through 2017 (three
skilled nursing facilities and four assisted living facilities).