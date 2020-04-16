NI : Mobilizes Efforts Across the Engineering Community to Fight COVID-19

Log in
04/16/2020 | 10:02am EDT

NI rolls out Priority Response, Engineer Enablement Programs and Community Well-being Initiatives to support its customers, partners and local communities

NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of software-defined systems that helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and automated measurement systems, has expanded internal resources to support engineers and the community. NI is committed to connecting engineers with the tools and resources they need, while also supporting its employees and their local communities around the globe.

“Now more than ever, it’s clear how important technology is to solve societal needs,” said Eric Starkloff, CEO of NI. “We’re proud to help the engineering community innovate quickly to address this global pandemic.”

Priority Response

NI is supporting the needs of critical medical device manufacturers addressing COVID-19 by working closely with supply chain partners to minimize delays in shipping and sourcing of essential materials. NI is also supplying leading medical companies with test instrumentation, test development software, services and technical support. Additionally, the company is:

  • Granting customers working on COVID-19 related applications free access to NI technical support engineers through June 30, 2020. Visit ni.com/support to get started.
  • Helping customers access the NI Partner network, which includes specialist integration companies that have deep knowledge in medical device testing and can help customers quickly develop their test stations. NI Partners can help support international requirements and are ready to support the needs of manufacturers ramping up production of medical devices.

Enabling Engineers

Additionally, NI is providing access to the tools, systems and training that engineers need to be successful — in any situation and for any application.

  • Online training courses are available to the global engineering community at no cost through at least April 30, 2020.
  • Complimentary trials of NI software and licenses are obtainable for use at home while working remotely.
  • The NI developers community, where engineers can collaborate with tens of thousands of their peers to solve any problem they encounter.

Community Well-being

In addition to supporting the work of its partners and customers, NI employees are independently helping their communities fight COVID-19. For example, Engineer Brian MacCleery and Vice President of Solutions Marketing Dave Wilson have worked with a volunteer organization and Austin-based medical professionals to get personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face shields and intubation tents, to healthcare workers on the front lines.

NI is also committed to the short- and long-term support of its local communities. In its hometown of Austin, NI made a $1 million matching grant to the All Together ATX Fund, created by the Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin to provide flexible resources to nonprofit organizations working with communities that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak. An additional $1.5 million is available for nonprofit organizations that serve the other communities where NI has major global operations.

For the latest information on NI’s response to the evolving COVID-19 situation, visit ni.com/covid19.

About NI

NI (ni.com) develops high-performance automated test and automated measurement systems to help you solve your engineering challenges now and into the future. Our open, software-defined platform uses modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem to help you turn powerful possibilities into real solutions.

National Instruments, NI and ni.com are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

A National Instruments Partner, which we also sometimes refer to as a “partner,” is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.


© Business Wire 2020
