National Investments Fund : NET LIABILITIES VALUE

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1227)

NET LIABILITIES VALUE

As at 31 July 2020, the unaudited consolidated net liabilities value per share (excluding in the fair value adjustments on the unlisted investments) of the Company was approximately HK$0.08015.

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises an executive Director, namely Chan Cheong Yee; three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Ning (Chairman), Ms. Xie Xiangrong and Mr. Huang Hu; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Li, Mr. Liao Kai and Ms. Wu Xiaoxia.