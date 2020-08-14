Log in
NATIONAL INVESTMENTS FUND LIMITED

(1227)
National Investments Fund : NET LIABILITIES VALUE

08/14/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1227)

NET LIABILITIES VALUE

As at 31 July 2020, the unaudited consolidated net liabilities value per share (excluding in the fair value adjustments on the unlisted investments) of the Company was approximately HK$0.08015.

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises an executive Director, namely Chan Cheong Yee; three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Ning (Chairman), Ms. Xie Xiangrong and Mr. Huang Hu; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Li, Mr. Liao Kai and Ms. Wu Xiaoxia.

National Investments Fund Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 04:02:14 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 0,57 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2019 -25,0 M -3,23 M -3,23 M
Net Debt 2019 71,0 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,39x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 46,6 M 6,02 M 6,02 M
EV / Sales 2018 20,3x
EV / Sales 2019 402x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ning Wang Non-Executive Chairman
Yuk Ming Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Li Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiang Rong Xie Non-Executive Director
Kai Liao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL INVESTMENTS FUND LIMITED-70.69%6
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.61%26 095
HAL TRUST-19.00%11 633
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-0.78%11 538
KINNEVIK AB43.67%10 473
LIFCO AB (PUBL)18.71%7 103
