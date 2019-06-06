National Oilwell Varco : Announces Sale of Two 20,000 Psi BOP Stacks to Transocean

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announces the sale of two
20,000-psi (20K) blowout preventer (BOP) stacks to Transocean, becoming
the first oilfield equipment manufacturer to successfully design,
engineer and sell such a package. NOV’s 20K BOP stack is designed to
optimize uptime and reduce unplanned stack pulls, reaffirming the
company’s commitment to technical authority, engineering excellence and
safety.
“This is a historic moment for the offshore oil and gas industry,”
commented Joe Rovig, President, NOV Rig Technologies. “The introduction
of NOV’s 20K BOP marks a new era in the exploration and development of
high-pressure formations. We are proud of our role in enabling our
industry to continually push beyond traditional limitations through
technological innovation.”
The sale of this equipment and technology package is the culmination of
five years of extensive work by NOV Rig Technologies and marks another
advancement for the offshore industry as it seeks to safely and
efficiently drill the world’s most challenging reservoirs. The 20K BOP
stack is designed for use with extremely high-pressure reservoirs and
can be used in ultra-deepwater. The initial deployment is expected in
2021 on a 20K well in the Gulf of Mexico.”
About NOV
National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of technology,
equipment, and services to the global oil and gas industry that supports
customers’ full-field drilling, completion, and production needs. Since
1862, NOV has pioneered innovations that improve the cost-effectiveness,
efficiency, safety, and environmental impact of oil and gas operations.
NOV powers the industry that powers the world.
Visit www.nov.com
for more information.
