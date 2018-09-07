Log in
National Oilwell Varco : Cudd Energy Services runs single NOV coiled tubing string more than 1.2 million ft

09/07/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

Larger coiled tubing with outer diameters of 2⅜- and 2⅝-in. is becoming more common in the oil field, with QT-1300 coiled tubing developed to address the increased demands of challenging wells. In a recent project, Cudd Energy Services (CES) was able to run a single string of 2⅜-in. QT-1300 for a total of 1,262,681 ft. Despite achieving a maximum fatigue of only 54.7%, the string was retired early due to CES never reaching that kind of footage previously with other strings. From this project, CES learned that they can use QT-1300 to reach further and exceed their fatigue and footage limits.

You can learn more about our QT-1300 coiled tubing here, and read the full article in World Oil here.

Published Date: 2018-09-07
Source: National Oilwell Varco

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 17:31:02 UTC
