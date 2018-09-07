National Oilwell Varco : Cudd Energy Services runs single NOV coiled tubing string more than 1.2 million ft

Larger coiled tubing with outer diameters of 2⅜- and 2⅝-in. is becoming more common in the oil field, with QT-1300 coiled tubing developed to address the increased demands of challenging wells. In a recent project, Cudd Energy Services (CES) was able to run a single string of 2⅜-in. QT-1300 for a total of 1,262,681 ft. Despite achieving a maximum fatigue of only 54.7%, the string was retired early due to CES never reaching that kind of footage previously with other strings. From this project, CES learned that they can use QT-1300 to reach further and exceed their fatigue and footage limits.

Published Date: 2018-09-07

Source: National Oilwell Varco