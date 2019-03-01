Log in
National Oilwell Varco : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

0
03/01/2019 | 06:31am EST

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on March 29, 2019 to each stockholder of record on March 15, 2019.

About NOV

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of technology, equipment, and services to the global oil and gas industry that supports customers’ full-field drilling, completion, and production needs. Since 1862, NOV has pioneered innovations that improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, safety, and environmental impact of oil and gas operations. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from the actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by National Oilwell Varco with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 724 M
EBIT 2019 222 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Debt 2019 937 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 75,69
P/E ratio 2020 27,08
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 10 790 M
Chart NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Duration : Period :
National Oilwell Varco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 31,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hege Kverneland Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Eric L. Mattson Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO9.49%10 790
SCHLUMBERGER NV22.92%61 066
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO24.05%27 341
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.57%26 778
TECHNIPFMC13.84%10 034
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 631
