Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Oilwell Varco    NOV

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO (NOV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

National Oilwell Varco : Improving structural integrity and fatigue performance on offshore installations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

Cost efficiency is a major concern for harsh environment offshore drilling and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future, and it is with this in mind that we continue to innovate with our offshore solutions. In our XL Systems business unit, we're addressing the demand for technologies that provide operators with greater structural strength and fatigue performance in applications such as jackup exploratory well conductors and subsea well conductors or jet strings.

We partnered with Walter Oil & Gas, an independent E&P company, to develop a custom version of our XLC-S™ connector for use on the Coelacanth platform, the third-tallest fixed platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Walter Oil & Gas installed a total of eight offshore conductor strings with the H&P 203 rig in 1,186 ft of water in EW Block 834, a challenging prospect because of both water depth and lithology. Our unique connector, the XLC-S-HS, was used on each 30-in. conductor string, as well as our line pipe.

Our proprietary wedge threadform on high-strength forging material that is welded straight to the pipe body meant Walter Oil & Gas received a connector solution that was stronger than the pipe in tension, compression, and bending. In addition, the only alternative to using the XLC-S-HS connector was welding, which was extremely time consuming. With an approximate spread rate of $180,000 per day, average connection times with the XLC-S-HS being 5.72 minutes per connection, and average times to weld pipe (with NDE) being 225 minutes per connection, Walter Oil & Gas saved more than USD 27,000 per connection-and more than USD 1 million per string-with our solution versus the norm.

To read more about our project with Walter Oil & Gas and other applications of our XL Systems technologies, read our feature offshore solutions article in E&P magazine.

Published Date: 2018-08-29
Source: National Oilwell Varco

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 15:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
05:17pNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Improving drilling performance and economics with enhan..
PU
05:17pNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Advances in rig equipment and technology power the indu..
PU
08/28NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : AVEON Offshore, National Oilwell Varco delivers Egina O..
AQ
08/25AVEON LP : Offshore, National Oilwell Varco partner to deliver Egina Olt-Buoy
AQ
08/25NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Aveon Offshore, National Oilwell Varco, Partner to Deli..
AQ
08/22NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : The Seabox subsea water treatment module verifies the a..
PU
08/16NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/14NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/30TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : National Oilwell Varco and Patterson-UTI ..
AC
07/28NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : NOV Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Outperforming The Market By Following Earnings Revisions 
08/16National Oilwell Varco declares $0.05 dividend 
08/02Northwest Pipe Acquires Ameron Water In Opportunistic Deal 
08/02Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update 
07/30National Oilwell Varco, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 371 M
EBIT 2018 226 M
Net income 2018 68,7 M
Debt 2018 1 186 M
Yield 2018 0,43%
P/E ratio 2018 255,42
P/E ratio 2019 43,95
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 17 578 M
Chart NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Duration : Period :
National Oilwell Varco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 44,0 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hege Kverneland Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Eric L. Mattson Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO28.85%17 578
SCHLUMBERGER NV-3.77%89 760
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO5.18%36 588
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.78%36 085
TECHNIPFMC-2.24%13 644
JOHN WOOD GROUP20.28%6 789
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.