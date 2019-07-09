National Oilwell Varco : NOV announces launch of BlackBox Eclipse II logging tool

We're proud to announce the commercial launch of the BlackBox™ Eclipse II memory-mode logging tool. The new tool builds upon the quality and reliability of earlier BlackBox units while capturing multi-axis vibration, temperature, and rotation measurements with increased accuracy, higher resolution, and higher frequency continuous sampling. The BlackBox Eclipse II samples and stores drilling dynamics data at 1500 Hz as opposed to 256 Hz with 2 Hz statistics, with the significant increase in speed enabling high-frequency analysis of acceleration data. Additionally, memory storage has been increased to 8 GB to ensure enough capacity for the high-speed data from a full run. The new tool offers operators flexible deployment options in their BHA or drillstring, with carrier sub sizes ranging from 4.75- to 9.5-in. OD. As an integral component of any optimization project, the BlackBox Eclipse II tool provides operators with a true understanding of downhole drilling dysfunctions, helping them optimize parameters and improve drilling performance on subsequent wells.

For more information, contact ReedHycalog@nov.com.

Published Date: 2019-07-09

Source: National Oilwell Varco