National Oilwell Varco : NOV completes first full topside process systems delivery for Helang FPSO redeployment

0
08/08/2019 | 11:45am EDT

NOV's Process and Flow Technologies business unit was contracted by Yinson to design and deliver the full topside process system for FPSO Helang. The delivery consisted of nine new process skids and modules: HP flare KO drum, export gas metering, gas turbine generator, inlet production separator, gas dehydration, TEG regen/flash gas compressor, export gas compressor, condensate heat skid, and pipe rack.

Our team supported the client from the concept phase of the project, providing solution-oriented designs that fit into the available space in the existing topside. We helped manage a very challenging overall project schedule, with nine process modules completed in 15 months.

The FPSO Helang redeployment has been NOV's first full topside process systems delivery (separation, gas, and water treatment) and the first project with an integrated execution model, with engineering, procurement, and construction all done in-house. This not only minimized interfaces but helped deliver a fast-track project in a tight time schedule.

The project encompasses redeployment of the existing FPSO Four Rainbow-now named FPSO Helang-that will operate in Block SK10 offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia. NOV delivered topside modules for this FPSO in 2003 and further upgraded it with an additional module in 2009. The basis of design for the new fields (Helang and Layang) required significant modifications in the process systems.

Learn more about our Wellstream Processing topside solutions.

Published Date: 2019-08-08
Source: National Oilwell Varco

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 15:44:09 UTC
