NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO

(NOV)
National Oilwell Varco : NOV develops world's largest drawworks for offshore challenges

07/26/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Drilling deepwater and ultradeepwater prospects in the world's most challenging reservoirs has never been easy, but as operators prepare to explore the most difficult HPHT wells of the 20,000-psi (20K) pressure frontier, it has become apparent that traditional solutions are not sufficient. As the pioneers of offshore equipment, we at NOV have never backed down from innovating when the industry called. With help from design teams in Edmonton and Stavanger and engineering and manufacturing teams in the United States, we've been hard at work building one piece of equipment that is going to help make the previously impossible possible.

We started this journey years ago with the development of Active Heave Drilling™ (AHD) technology. AHD has already set new standards for compensation accuracy, improved wireline life, workable load range, and rig safety by providing proven, active-heave motion compensation for drillships, semisubmersible drilling rigs, and floating drilling/production platforms. Costly, heavy compensation systems and machinery are eliminated, and the available capacity increases the operational window for the vessel, drastically reducing operating costs.

Driving another step-change in the offshore drilling industry, we just completed the manufacturing of the world's largest drawworks, the AHD-1700. The design for this unit came about after we took a holistic approach to our 20K initiative. Recognizing the increasing casing weights and longer wells that will be needed on 20K projects, we had to design an AHD drawworks that could handle increased hookload and heave capacities. The AHD-1700, powered by a whopping seven motors, features a maximum hookload of 1,700 tons and full heave compensation. The unit's fast line pull comes in at 240,601 lb, while it has a maximum continuous power of 10,500 horsepower. Additionally, the maximum block travel is 205 ft at 16 lines and fourth layer.

With our recent 20K BOP stack sale and now with the AHD-1700, we're charting a path for the world's most challenging oil and gas prospects. Congratulations to the team for a job well done on this marvel of engineering and design.

Published Date: 2019-07-26
Source: National Oilwell Varco

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 16:39:09 UTC
