NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO    NOV

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO (NOV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Oilwell Varco : NOV integrated inline surface drillstring measurement system proves successful in Gulf of Thailand

10/18/2018 | 03:18am CEST

Though direct measurements using a drillstring measurement system have been collected while drilling for several years, lack of integration with the control system has limited the value and applicability of such systems. Our StringSense™ system overcomes these limitations, providing operators with a means of surface measurement directly on the drillstring and allowing them to use that data to develop a more complete picture of the drilling process from downhole to surface.

On an offshore project with a customer in the Gulf of Thailand, we worked with the operator to test the drillstring sensor system over a one-year test period. The analysis included rig integration testing and sensor functionality assessment, and it culminated with a trial that provided direct, in-the-loop feedback to the autodriller drawworks control system. The data collected provided substantial evidence that the StringSense system increased BHA stability and ROP in deeper hole depths while reducing drilling dysfunctions and improving autodriller control.

To get an in-depth look at this project and our StringSense system, read our special feature article in the October edition of World Oil magazine here.

To download the full SPE paper, visit OnePetro here.

Published Date: 2018-10-19
Source: National Oilwell Varco

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 01:17:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 370 M
EBIT 2018 223 M
Net income 2018 69,3 M
Debt 2018 1 225 M
Yield 2018 0,47%
P/E ratio 2018 237,74
P/E ratio 2019 40,39
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 16 036 M
Chart NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Duration : Period :
National Oilwell Varco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hege Kverneland Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Eric L. Mattson Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.10%16 036
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.63%82 120
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.97%34 844
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-3.00%33 916
TECHNIPFMC-3.93%13 663
JOHN WOOD GROUP12.22%6 503
