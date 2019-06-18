National Oilwell Varco : NOV's Chainsaw cutter configuration enables drilling performance improvements in the Permian

As the market has changed, an area of rapid evolution has been in drill bit cutter design. Cutter design and placement are critical performance enablers that unlock the potential of bits drilling in difficult applications, helping drive up ROP and reduce NPT for customers seeking substantial efficiency gains. The innovative new Chainsaw™ cutter configuration unites our ION™ 3D cutters with full round cutters on the Tektonic™ drill bit to provide the shearing and fracturing cutting actions necessary to cut through shale and interbedded formations. Additionally, the cutters' polished surface reduces cuttings friction at the cutter face.

By using Tektonic bits with cutters in the Chainsaw configuration, we're helping our customers achieve faster, more effective drilling. Each bit features an application-specific geometry tailored to formation challenges. This, combined with continuous engineering progress and exceptional field support, is changing the way our customers in the Permian perceive us. In the latest issue of Oilfield Technology, we discuss several case histories in which the Tektonic bits with ION cutters in Chainsaw configuration helped customers save money and beat ROP records.

Read the full article here.

Published Date: 2019-06-18

Source: National Oilwell Varco