Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Oilwell Varco    NOV

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO

(NOV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Oilwell Varco : NOV's ProShot tool provides solution for trajectory monitoring in RSS BHAs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

In a recent project, a customer was drilling two tangent sections in the SCOOP play located in Grady County. The sections were drilled from approximately 200 ft to total depth at 11,500 ft. Water-based and oil-based mud were used on both wells. The customer needed an MWD tool that would provide inclination and azimuth data in conjunction with their rotary steerable system (RSS) to monitor trajectory in these low-angle tangent sections.

The ProShot tool was selected due to its lower operating cost versus a traditional MWD system and its ability to be run without dedicated rigsite supervision. The tool confirmed the build from vertical and monitored the long tangent section at 6°. Each section took more than 10 days to drill, and throughout this time the ProShot functioned consistently without issue, helping the customer to achieve their directional monitoring requirements at a significantly lower cost.

Published Date: 2019-08-12
Source: National Oilwell Varco

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 21:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
05:32pNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : NOV's ProShot tool provides solution for trajectory mon..
PU
08/08NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : NOV completes first full topside process systems delive..
PU
08/07NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call
BU
07/31NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
07/30National Oilwell Varco Up Over 10%, Best Performer in the S&P 500 Today -- Da..
DJ
07/30NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/29NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/26NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : NOV develops world's largest drawworks for offshore cha..
PU
07/26NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Chainsaw bit with ION 3D cutter technology sets Appalac..
PU
07/24NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : NOV's ultra-reach flotation collar improves casing runn..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 454 M
EBIT 2019 224 M
Net income 2019 -5 380 M
Debt 2019 1 246 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 -1,43x
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 7 749 M
Chart NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Duration : Period :
National Oilwell Varco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 26,66  $
Last Close Price 20,18  $
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hege Kverneland Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Eric L. Mattson Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-21.87%7 749
TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC-33.47%223 480
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.30%47 755
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-26.56%17 098
BAKER HUGHES10.14%12 228
TECHNIPFMC25.13%10 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group