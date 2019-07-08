Log in
National Oilwell Varco : NOV surpasses customer expectations with Greatdrill Chitra equipment recertification

07/08/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

Oilfield equipment goes through extremely tough service, often in harsh conditions for long periods of time. Despite this challenge, equipment used during drilling operations is expected to work without failure and minimal downtime for safety and economic reasons. Maintaining this equipment is often particularly burdensome and difficult to document. Effective recertification, however, allows the company to verify and document the equipment's condition as being within the acceptance criteria regulated by industry codes and standards.

On a recent project with Greatship (India) Limited, we worked on the Greatdrill Chitra jack-up-a self-elevating cantilever unit incorporating state-of-the-art technology-to recertify critical drilling equipment, including the drawworks and top drive, for service before the rig went on contract. Despite encountering numerous challenges, we were still able to meet the rigorous deadline set between the companies.

Satish Sinha, Senior Vice President and Head of Drilling Services for Greatship (India) Limited, was especially thankful for the fantastic work carried out on the rig, commenting, 'I want to put on record the excellent service provided by the NOV team, both at your workshop level and on the rig Chitra, to achieve our target of mobilizing the rig pre-monsoon for the ONGC contract. Despite some surprises encountered during recertification process, i.e. the drawworks drum shaft replacement, bearing housing for deadline indicator, S-Pipe and UIBOP for TDS, etc., your team has tirelessly worked on all these problems to complete the overhauling as per the deadline agreed between NOV and GIL. Even a couple of spares detected for replacement during overhaul were sourced with the help of NOV to quickly meet the deadline.'

Published Date: 2019-07-08
Source: National Oilwell Varco

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 18:47:14 UTC
EPS Revisions
