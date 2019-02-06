National Oilwell Varco : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported fourth quarter
2018 revenues of $2.40 billion, an increase of 11 percent compared to
the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of 22 percent from the fourth
quarter of 2017. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $87
million, or 3.6 percent of sales, Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit
excluding depreciation, amortization, and other items) was $279 million,
or 11.6 percent of sales, and net income was $12 million. Operating
profit increased 19 percent sequentially, and Adjusted EBITDA increased
14 percent sequentially and 42 percent compared to the fourth quarter of
2017. Other items totaled $21 million, pre-tax, and were primarily
related to charges associated with the closure of one of the Company’s
facilities.
Revenues for the full year 2018 were $8.45 billion, operating profit was
$211 million, and net loss was $31 million, or $0.08 per share. Adjusted
EBITDA for the full year was $910 million, or 10.8 percent of sales.
“During 2018 our team delivered outstanding execution in a volatile
operating environment by focusing on our customers’ need for solutions
that improve their operating efficiencies,” commented Clay Williams,
Chairman, President, and CEO. “Each of our operating segments delivered
double-digit percent revenue increases in 2018, contributing to a 16
percent increase in consolidated company revenue and a 49 percent
increase in Adjusted EBITDA, year-over-year.”
“The sharp, fourth quarter pull-back in commodity prices heightened
uncertainty surrounding 2019 capital budgets and led to an abrupt
slowdown in orders, while some of our customers chose to accelerate
deliveries prior to year-end. We anticipate that lower orders in
December, combined with equipment sales that were pulled forward near
year-end, will lead to lower sequential revenue during the first quarter
2019 in all three segments. However, encouraged by the recent uptick in
oil prices, some of our customers have recently signaled their intent to
increase activity, particularly in certain international and offshore
markets. While the near-term outlook remains uncertain, NOV’s portfolio
of critical technologies to support the oil and gas industry, together
with our track record of adapting quickly to changing market conditions,
positions us well for any market environment.”
Wellbore Technologies
Wellbore Technologies generated revenues of $884 million in the fourth
quarter of 2018, an increase of four percent from the third quarter of
2018 and an increase of 24 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. The
segment’s revenue growth continued to outpace domestic and global
activity levels, with sales increasing 4.5 percent in the U.S. and 2.1
percent in international markets. The segment’s WellSite Services and
Grant Prideco business units posted double-digit percent sequential
increases supported by bookings of solids control equipment and drill
pipe, respectively, which improved throughout the first three quarters
of 2018. Operating profit was $41 million, or 4.6 percent of sales.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 15 percent sequentially and 45 percent from
the prior year to $155 million, or 17.5 percent of sales. An improved
mix of business and higher volumes resulted in 54 percent sequential
Adjusted EBITDA incrementals (the change in Adjusted EBITDA divided by
the change in revenue).
Completion & Production Solutions
Completion & Production Solutions generated revenues of $788 million in
the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of seven percent from the third
quarter of 2018 and an increase of 14 percent from the fourth quarter of
2017. The sequential increase in revenue was the result of improved
progress and deliveries on projects and continued growth in demand for
coiled tubing and wireline equipment. Operating profit was $64 million,
or 8.1 percent of sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13 percent
sequentially and 51 percent from the prior year to $112 million, or 14.2
percent of sales. Anticipated resin supply shortages in the Company’s
Fiber Glass Systems business unit and holiday slowdowns impacted
manufacturing plant absorption, limiting sequential Adjusted EBITDA
incrementals to 25 percent.
New orders booked during the quarter were $470 million, representing a
book-to-bill of 103 percent when compared to the $456 million of orders
shipped from backlog. Backlog for capital equipment orders for
Completion & Production Solutions at December 31, 2018 was $894 million.
Rig Technologies
Rig Technologies generated revenues of $804 million in the fourth
quarter of 2018, an increase of 26 percent from the third quarter of
2018 and an increase of 31 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017.
Better progress on projects, delivery of two land rigs, and improved
aftermarket sales resulted in the sequential revenue increase. Operating
profit was $75 million, or 9.3 percent of sales. Adjusted EBITDA
increased 31 percent sequentially and 46 percent from the prior year to
$102 million, or 12.7 percent of sales. Adjusted EBITDA leverage was
limited to 14 percent due to a change in product mix.
New orders booked during the quarter totaled $119 million, representing
a book-to-bill of 30 percent when compared to the $403 million of orders
shipped from backlog. At December 31, 2018, backlog for capital
equipment orders for Rig Technologies was $3.1 billion.
Significant Events and Achievements
NOV introduced and completed initial sales of its new TRUE-TAPER™ XR
coiled tubing to several customers during the fourth quarter of 2018.
The TRUE-TAPER XR design incorporates fewer and shorter tapered
sections, which enables better weight and strength distribution, and
fewer bias welds. More precise distribution provides the ability to
place more weight and strength in vertical sections and less weight in
laterals, resulting in better overall performance in extended-reach
applications. One customer used TRUE-TAPER XR to reach total depth (TD)
on wells that were over four miles in measured depth and had one- to
two-mile laterals, success that was not possible with conventional
designs.
NOV continued to expand the global footprint of its
measurement-while-drilling (MWD) and logging-while-drilling product
lines. An independent E&P operator working on a four-well project in
Northwest Africa awarded NOV a contract for a set of Tolteq™ iSeries™
MWD tools together with Vector™ series mud motors. Additionally, NOV saw
the first use of its TruVertical™ tool in an international market. The
tool, along with a Vector series motor, was used by a customer in India
to improve their directional drilling capabilities.
NOV was awarded a 5-year contract for the supply and operation of a
state-of-the-art 4,500 m³/day produced water treatment plant for a major
multinational operator in the Vaca Muerta shale play. The supply of this
first-of-its-kind water treatment plant in Argentina complements
existing service offerings in the region, including complex water
treatment solutions and strategy to provide environmentally friendly
technologies to clients.
NOV continues to see success with its Vector Series 50 SelectShift™
motor, an industry first that offers downhole adjustment of the motor
bend setting. At the close of 2018, the motor has been used in 56,800 ft
of drilling and approximately 675 drilling and circulating hours, with
more than 148 straight mode shifts downhole. The tool has been proven in
the Bakken for the upper and lower vertical/tangent, and it has also
effectively drilled the curve in a West Texas project, providing a
competitive rate of penetration (ROP) and build rate. NOV is expanding
the applications and regions where the tool is run and rapidly
increasing fleet size to meet high demand.
NOV’s XL Systems business unit, which provides connectors for conductor
strings, surface casing, liners, and caissons, secured a record level of
bookings in the fourth quarter and achieved six straight quarters of a
book-to-bill ratio greater than 100 percent. Bookings were led by large
orders for a major project offshore Guyana and for a deepwater project
in the Gulf of Mexico. During the fourth quarter, XL Systems
incorporated its XLC-S™ connectors into Aquaterra Energy’s Sea Swift
concept, modular, conductor-supported platform design used in
shallow-water, marginal fields. The use of XLC-S connectors eliminated
the need for large-diameter forging and welding costs, allowing economic
delivery to operator DeNovo Energy in only 10 months. The business unit
also introduced the Scorpion™ connector, a slim-design, large-diameter,
threaded, weld-on connector, to its portfolio of solutions for land
applications and shallow-water, low-profile offshore wells.
NOV successfully delivered an APL submerged swivel with yoke (SSY™)
mooring and loading system to Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe S.A. (CELSE)
in Brazil, where the system will be installed outside the city of
Aracaju in the state of Sergipe. When installed, the SSY system will
provide mooring for the floating storage and regasification unit from
Golar LNG and ensure the supply of natural gas to the onshore power
plant via a flexible riser and rigid pipeline.
NOV continued to achieve outstanding performance with ReedHycalog drill
bits across several key North American basins. In the Mid Continent, a
Tektonic™ bit was used by a major operator to complete an interval in
one run in 96.5 hr, while the previous best record with a competitor bit
had been 163 hr. In the Permian Basin, an operator used an 8½-in.
Seeker™ bit with ION™ 3D cutters to achieve a record-breaking interval
in the Wolfcamp formation, drilling 7,010 ft in 28 hr at an ROP of 246
ft/hr. An operator in West Texas used an 8¾-in. Seeker bit to drill
several laterals at lengths exceeding 12,000 ft while achieving average
ROP of 145 ft/hr—an almost 45 percent improvement over the closest
competitor’s bit performance. The Company also helped a client operating
in the Marceullus Shale drill both the 8½-in. curve and lateral sections
to TD in a challenging well while meeting directional requirements,
increasing average ROP, and only using one bottomhole assembly (BHA).
The customer ran an 8½-in. Tektonic drill bit with ION cutters below a
7/8, 6.4-stage, fixed 2.0° NOV 34 Series motor, setting a curve record
for their Appalachian Basin runs at 6.72 hours—44 percent faster than
any of the previous 83 offset runs.
NOV’s Rig Technologies segment demonstrated strong execution across its
global operations during the fourth quarter by delivering two complete
land rigs, eight cranes, the first DSGD-CX425 land rig drawworks, three
mobile rig packages, and 10 NOVOS™ kits. These deliveries contributed to
a 26 percent sequential increase in revenues during the fourth quarter.
The segment also completed its 70th NOVOS installation, including its
first on an offshore rig. Results from the initial two offshore wells
drilled using NOVOS have shown significant drilling improvements.
NOV shipped an advanced MPowerD™ managed-pressure-drilling (MPD) choke
manifold and MPD control system to an NOV extended-reach drilling land
rig being built in Canada. This first-of-its-kind land rig will be
delivered with an integrated MPD system operated from the NOV Amphion™
chair, giving the driller an unprecedented overview of the drilling
process, including monitoring and control of key MPD parameters and
setpoints. The manifold is built with a small footprint while optimizing
pressure control accuracy and minimizing surface friction. NOV also
secured its first MPD purchase order from a major oil company in China,
opening the door to the Chinese onshore MPD market.
On a 16-well project in New Mexico, NOV’s eVolve™ optimization and
automation service successfully drilled an intermediate section with a
wired rotary BHA, leveraging high-speed, high-quality data transmission
of drilling mechanics to deliver exceptional drilling performance.
Previous attempts in other wells to use a similar assembly with
industry-standard data transmission had led to severe levels of
vibration and the destruction of expensive BHA tools. NOV delivered
significant performance gains by reducing drilling shock and vibration,
resulting in increased ROP, a reduction in failures, and improved bit
reliability.
NOV was awarded a significant contract for the supply of Tuboscope’s
proprietary internal coating systems for a major operator working in
Iraq. The contract, which is for a period of five years, primarily
involves applying the Company’s TK™-70XT epoxy coating to the client’s
tubing and pup joints. The work will take place in NOV’s Abu Dhabi
coating facility, with commencement of the program beginning in the
first quarter of 2019.
NOV introduced the QuickLatch™ connector to its portfolio of Elmar™
wireline equipment and technologies. The QuickLatch is an integrated
wireline pressure control equipment connector designed to minimize
delays at the frac site while increasing the safety of site personnel.
QuickLatch has a combined quick test/load test feature and an interlock,
preventing inadvertent opening when well pressure is present. In
addition, the elimination of complex external moving parts and catch
points helps make operation and maintenance simpler. The unit also
features a failsafe friction lock in case of hydraulic pressure loss.
NOV’s Delta™ drill pipe connection continued to expand its market
penetration in Q4, with more than 25 percent of Grant Prideco revenue
being generated through Delta products. During the quarter, a large
operator in Oman took delivery of the country’s first four Delta
strings, further reaffirming broad application and demand for this
high-performance, premium drill pipe connection in international
markets. Delta continues to demonstrate superior total-cost-of-ownership
benefits in the field, with a recut rate of only 3 percent, versus an
industry average of 10 to 15 percent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellbore Technologies
|
|
|
$
|
884
|
|
|
$
|
715
|
|
|
$
|
847
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,235
|
|
|
$
|
2,577
|
|
Completion & Production Solutions
|
|
|
|
788
|
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
|
735
|
|
|
|
|
2,931
|
|
|
|
2,672
|
|
Rig Technologies
|
|
|
|
804
|
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
|
|
2,575
|
|
|
|
2,252
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
|
(288
|
)
|
|
|
(197
|
)
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
2,398
|
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
|
|
2,154
|
|
|
|
|
8,453
|
|
|
|
7,304
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
|
1,444
|
|
|
|
892
|
|
Gross profit %
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
|
1,233
|
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
(111
|
)
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
(277
|
)
|
Interest and financial costs
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
|
(99
|
)
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
(138
|
)
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
(402
|
)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Company
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
$
|
(14
|
)
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
|
$
|
(31
|
)
|
|
$
|
(237
|
)
|
Per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.63
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.63
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
377
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
1,427
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,437
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
|
2,101
|
|
|
|
|
2,015
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
2,986
|
|
|
|
|
3,003
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
|
|
495
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
267
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
7,279
|
|
|
|
|
7,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
2,797
|
|
|
|
|
3,002
|
Goodwill and intangibles, net
|
|
|
|
9,284
|
|
|
|
|
9,528
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
|
|
459
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
19,796
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
722
|
|
|
|
$
|
510
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
|
|
1,238
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
|
519
|
Current portion of long-term debt and short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,341
|
|
|
|
|
2,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
2,704
|
|
|
|
|
2,706
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
862
|
|
|
|
|
986
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,907
|
|
|
|
|
6,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
13,889
|
|
|
|
|
14,160
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
$
|
19,796
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(236
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
Working capital and other operating items, net
|
|
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
|
|
370
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
|
|
832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(244
|
)
|
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
(280
|
)
|
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(457
|
)
|
|
|
|
(245
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments against lines of credit and other debt
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(506
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(76
|
)
|
|
|
|
(76
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
|
(595
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
1,437
|
|
|
|
|
1,408
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
|
$
|
1,427
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,437
|
|
|
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
The Company discloses Adjusted EBITDA (defined as Operating Profit
excluding Depreciation, Amortization and, when applicable,
|
Other Items) in its periodic earnings press releases and other
public disclosures to provide investors additional information
|
about the results of ongoing operations. The Company uses Adjusted
EBITDA internally to evaluate and manage the business.
|
Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to replace GAAP financial measures,
such as Net Income. Other items in the three and twelve
|
months ended December 31, 2018 were $21 million and $9 million,
pre-tax, respectively, primarily from the adjustment of certain
|
accruals, restructure charges, and severance payments. Other items
in 2017 consisted primarily of restructure charges for
|
inventory write-downs, facility closures and severance payments.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Operating profit (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellbore Technologies
|
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
|
$
|
(21
|
)
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
$
|
131
|
|
|
$
|
(102
|
)
|
Completion & Production Solutions
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Rig Technologies
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Eliminations and corporate costs
|
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
|
(58
|
)
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
|
(299
|
)
|
|
|
(259
|
)
|
Total operating profit (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
87
|
|
|
$
|
(111
|
)
|
|
$
|
73
|
|
|
|
$
|
211
|
|
|
$
|
(277
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellbore Technologies
|
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
|
$
|
28
|
|
Completion & Production Solutions
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Rig Technologies
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total other items
|
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
|
$
|
133
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation & amortization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellbore Technologies
|
|
|
$
|
90
|
|
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
|
$
|
379
|
|
Completion & Production Solutions
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
Rig Technologies
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Total depreciation & amortization
|
|
|
$
|
171
|
|
|
$
|
175
|
|
|
$
|
172
|
|
|
|
$
|
690
|
|
|
$
|
698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellbore Technologies
|
|
|
$
|
155
|
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
|
$
|
135
|
|
|
|
$
|
526
|
|
|
$
|
305
|
|
Completion & Production Solutions
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
Rig Technologies
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
Eliminations and corporate costs
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
|
(303
|
)
|
|
|
(243
|
)
|
Total adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
279
|
|
|
$
|
197
|
|
|
$
|
245
|
|
|
|
$
|
910
|
|
|
$
|
611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
$
|
(14
|
)
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
|
$
|
(31
|
)
|
|
$
|
(237
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Equity (income) loss in unconsolidated affiliate
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
279
|
|
|
$
|
197
|
|
|
$
|
245
|
|
|
|
$
|
910
|
|
|
$
|
611
|
