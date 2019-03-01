Log in
National Oilwell Varco : Tektonic drill bit sets 10th consecutive ROP record in a Marcellus Shale intermediate section

0
03/01/2019 | 12:44pm EST

Our client operating in the Northeast U.S. needed to drill a12¼-in. intermediate section with a single bottomhole assembly (BHA). The Marcellus Shale operation needed to meet directional requirements while increasing the overall average ROP.

The client ran a 12¼-in. ReedHycalog™ Tektonic™ drill bit (TKC66), which used a locally engineered design that combined Tektonic features and our ION™ 3D cutter technologies. Our ION 3D polished cutter technology, which creates subsurface cracks that propagate to the rock surface, helped increase the overall average ROP by 142% when compared to operator offsets. With improved cutter life, high thermal resistance, and increased impact resistance, the Tektonic bit with ION cutters was also able to yield an excellent dull grade of 1-1-BT-S-X-I-WT-TD.

The operator drilled the entire intermediate section at 233.3 ft/hr with a single BHA, marking the tenth consecutive ROP record and exceeding the previous TKC66 record of 202 ft/hr by 15%.

Published Date: 2019-03-01
Source: National Oilwell Varco

