National Oilwell Varco : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

11/12/2019 | 05:01pm EST

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Thursday, February 6, 2020. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

About NOV

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of technology, equipment, and services to the global oil and gas industry that supports customers’ full-field drilling, completion, and production needs. Since 1862, NOV has pioneered innovations that improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, safety, and environmental impact of oil and gas operations. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
