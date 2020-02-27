Log in
National Oilwell Varco : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

02/27/2020

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on March 27, 2020 to each stockholder of record on March 13, 2020.

About NOV

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of technology, equipment, and services to the global oil and gas industry that supports customers’ full-field drilling, completion, and production needs. Since 1862, NOV has pioneered innovations that improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, safety, and environmental impact of oil and gas operations. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from the actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by National Oilwell Varco with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 545 M
EBIT 2020 580 M
Net income 2020 281 M
Debt 2020 369 M
Yield 2020 1,03%
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 7 514 M
Managers
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hege Kverneland Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Eric L. Mattson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-22.28%7 514
SCHLUMBERGER NV-27.01%39 396
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.81%16 190
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-27.35%11 606
TECHNIPFMC PLC-28.96%6 809
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD2.45%4 484
