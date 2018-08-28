Cross-Disciplinary Healthcare Leaders Convened for NRC Health Symposium in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marriott Marquis in San Diego played host to a unique event in the healthcare industry. Starting on August 26th, NRC Health’s Symposium for Inspiring Loyalty drew attendees from every discipline in the field, bringing them together for a unified purpose: winning renewed loyalty from their patients.



Speakers at the event included loyalty expert James Kane, who has shared the stage with former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and business luminaries Seth Godin and Warren Buffett; as well as Allison Massari, whose harrowing tale of personal survival has been an inspiration at events all across the country.

This year’s Symposium was unlike any previous. The breadth of diverse perspectives in the industry showcased a dynamic exchange of ideas. Attendees came away with a more robust understanding of what healthcare organizations can do to secure the loyalty of their customers.

“To meet the healthcare challenges of the future, it’s critical that we foster a dialogue from every facet of the industry,” said Brian Wynne, Vice President and General Manager at NRC Health. “That’s the spirit of this year’s Symposium—bringing our collective intelligence to bear on the healthcare problems of tomorrow.”

About the Symposium

This year’s inaugural Symposium for Inspiring Loyalty was a new direction for NRC Health’s Symposium events, which the company has hosted annually since 1994. Whereas past Symposia have focused on executive leadership, this year’s event in San Diego gathered healthcare workers from every discipline, encouraging a diversity of perspectives to consider questions of consumer loyalty together. Learn more about the Symposium at nrchealth.com/symp18.

