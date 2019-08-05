Log in
Dr. Gary Kaplan to Present Keynote at The Governance Institute's October Leadership Conference

08/05/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Governance Institute, a service of NRC Health (Nasdaq: NRC), will have Gary S. Kaplan, MD, FACP, FACMPE, FACPE, Chairman and CEO of Virginia Mason Health System, give the opening keynote presentation at its October 2019 Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., October 27-29, on the healthcare board’s role in improving quality, patient safety, and efficiency.

Widely recognized as one of the most influential physician executives and leaders in the United States, Dr. Kaplan has led Virginia Mason's efforts to transform healthcare, most notably leading the development of the Virginia Mason Production System® and establishing the Virginia Mason Institute to share expertise with healthcare leaders across the globe.

Dr. Kaplan has received countless awards and accolades for his commitment to improving patient safety and healthcare quality, including 14 appearances on Modern Healthcare’s list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in the U.S.

The Governance Institute’s October 2019 Leadership Conference will bring together board members, CEOs, senior executives, physician leaders, general counsels, other healthcare professionals, and industry-leading healthcare governance experts from across the nation to learn, discuss, debate, and network on challenging issues facing today’s hospital and health system boards. Dr. Kaplan will also be participating in a special panel discussion on the board’s role in quality during a new board member boot camp program during this conference. Register for this event at www.governanceinstitute.com/events.

About The Governance Institute  
The Governance Institute provides trusted, independent information, resources, tools, and solutions to board members, healthcare executives, and physician leaders in support of their efforts to lead and govern their organizations.

The Governance Institute is a membership organization serving not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. Membership services are provided through research and publications, conferences, and advisory services. In addition to its membership services, The Governance Institute conducts research studies, tracks healthcare industry trends, and showcases governance practices of leading healthcare boards across the country.

For more information, call 877-712-8778, write to info@governanceinstitute.com, or visit www.governanceinstitute.com. The Governance Institute is a service of NRC Health.

About NRC Health
For 37 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.

For more information, write to info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

The Governance Institute Media Contact

Kayla Lounsbery
(402) 475-2525
klounsbery@nrchealth.com

Primary Logo


