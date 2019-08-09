Log in
08/09/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
Improving employee engagement by 5%: Mary Greeley Medical Center in pursuit of greater excellence

Mary Greeley Medical Center (MGMC) is a 220-bed regional hospital in Ames, Iowa who recently became the first Iowa organization ever to receive special recognition from the Malcolm Baldrige Quality Program.

However, MGMC's leadership wasn't satisfied and looked for ways to take their level of excellence a step further. They turned to NRC Health's workforce engagement tools and improved their employee engagement scores even further by decreasing attrition, increasing patient experience scores, and reconnecting their people to their organizational values and to each other.

Read the full case studyfor details on how they accomplished this, the specific results from their work with the Workforce Engagement Tools and MGMC's continued plans for the future.

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:11 UTC
