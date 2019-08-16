Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National Research Corporation    NRC

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Research : Competing with Haven? It's possible—with a comprehensive Voice of the Customer platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 11:22am EDT
Competing with Haven? It's possible-with a comprehensive Voice of the Customer platform

This article was also published on Becker's Hospital Review website.

Amazon's formal entry into the healthcare space sent shockwaves across the industry. The digital service giant's joint venture with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway, called Haven, has sweeping ambitions for the healthcare system. As articulated by CEO Atul Gawande, MD, Haven's goal is 'To make healthcare better. For all Americans.'

To consumers, that may sound like an encouraging promise. To healthcare leaders it's an unmistakable opening salvo from a new-and powerful-competitor.

Health-system leaders are right to be concerned. Amazon's commitment to customer satisfaction is legendary. It pioneered the concept of customer obsession, using deep consumer intelligence to map out every phase of customers' decision-making, becoming one of the world's most efficient customer-acquisition machines.

To date, health systems have struggled to achieve such clarity with their own customers. A comprehensive, longitudinal vision of a patient's journey eludes many health systems. Yet, if they're to stay competitive in the age of Amazon, such in-depth customer intelligence is exactly the competency that healthcare organizations must develop.

The urgency of customer-obsession

Further, organizations must develop this competency soon. This is because today's consumers have become exceedingly selective about their care choices. For health systems, attracting and retaining these consumers is not likely to become any easier.

Two phenomena drive this selectivity.

First among these is the influence of consumerism. Conditioned by the convenience and ease of modern digital services, an increasingly sophisticated population of consumers is beginning to expect such convenience from every arena of their lives. When companies fall short of these expectations, most consumers are slow to forgive them. Healthcare is no exception: 80% of consumers, in fact, select their primary-care providers based on convenience factors alone.

Powerful as cultural factors can be, the second force behind consumer selectivity is more powerful still: healthcare costs. Market forces have foisted a large portion of care costs onto the consumer. The Kaiser Family Foundation has found, in fact, that the average deductible for consumers-with employer coverage-has risen more than 400% since 2006. This higher cost-burden has made consumers far more discriminating.

Hearing the Voice of the Customer

Combined, these cultural and economic drivers of consumer selectivity put providers in a difficult position. Health systems have to negotiate somewhat contradictory demands, appealing to consumers' tastes while simultaneously maximizing value-for-dollar. To have any hope of bringing these priorities into balance, organizations can't afford any wasted efforts. They must thoroughly understand their consumers' expectations before they act.

For this, there's no substitute for a Voice of the Customer (VoC) platform.

The function of a VoC platform is to offer health-system leaders a comprehensive vision of their customers. It systematically traces the customer's entire journey of care, plotting and assessing how customers feel and behave each step of the way. What emerges is a cohesive story, legible to every stakeholder in the organization-a story that, once understood, can be rewritten.

This story, crucially, stretches beyond what happens in the exam room. It's both comprehensive and longitudinal. It encompasses every point of interaction between the customer and the organization, from the efficacy of advertising campaigns to the quality of post-discharge follow-up.

Here are the essential elements of a functioning VoC platform:

Before care: Market research and web transparency

Consumer intelligence begins with insight into the broader market. Health systems can use market research to calibrate their messaging, and make sure that their communication efforts are resonating with targeted consumers.

When a care need arises, consumers rely on their online peers to guide their decisions. Publishing ratings and reviews, then, is an excellent differentiator for health-system websites. It respects consumers' desires for transparency, and gives them some idea of the care experience they can expect.

Concurrent with care: Real-time feedback

To help health systems perfect consumer encounters, timely feedback is indispensable. Ideally, organizations should capture consumer opinions within hours of their episodes of care. This is the best way to secure fresh, candid feedback-which clinicians are likely to trust.

After care: Post-discharge calls

Finally, care shouldn't stop when the patient leaves. Post-discharge calls have a strong track record of reducing readmission rates and improving continuity of care. Something as simple as an automated, one-minute outreach can even save patients' lives.

An enduring advantage

While a healthcare entity backed by Amazon's consumer intelligence is certainly cause for concern, traditional care organizations have a distinct advantage: their long histories of service with a community. By providing a complete, longitudinal picture of the customer's journey, VoC platforms offer health systems a means to consolidate that advantage and bring truly customer-obsessed care into the digital age.

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORAT
11:22aNATIONAL RESEARCH : Competing with Haven? It's possible—with a comprehensi..
PU
08/15NATIONAL RESEARCH : NRC Health Names Winners of 2019 Excellence Awards
AQ
08/14NRC Health Announces Second-Annual Consumer Loyalty Awards Winners
GL
08/09IMPROVING EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT BY 5% : Mary Greeley Medical Center in pursuit of ..
PU
08/08NATIONAL RESEARCH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/08NATIONAL RESEARCH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
08/07CIENA : platforms scale network to provide lightning fast connectivity and suppo..
AQ
08/06NATIONAL RESEARCH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06National Research Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
08/05Dr. Gary Kaplan to Present Keynote at The Governance Institute's October Lead..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 129 M
EBIT 2019 40,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 3,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 587 M
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 64,02  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hays Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Jackson President
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION67.86%1 587
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 308
CINTAS CORPORATION54.78%26 649
TELEPERFORMANCE32.74%12 052
EDENRED34.57%11 673
INTERTEK GROUP13.25%10 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group