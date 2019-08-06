Log in
National Research Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

08/06/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the second quarter of 2019.

  • Net New Sales of $6.1 million up 14%
  • Revenue increased 12% to $31.4 million
  • Operating Income increased 31% to $10.1 million
  • Voice of the Customer (VoC) platform revenue increased by 38%

Commenting on recent performance, Michael D. Hays, chief executive officer of National Research Corporation said, “The Company’s performance for the quarter was extremely strong and that momentum continues in the third quarter with the signing of the largest new client contract of the year.”

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $31.4 million, compared to $28.0 million for the same quarter in 2018. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $7.4 million, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.29 for the common stock (formerly Class A) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from diluted earnings per share of $0.28 for Class A shares and $0.26 for Class B shares for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Due to the recapitalization transaction on April 17, 2018, income has been allocated to both classes of shares through April 16, 2018, and allocated only to common stock (formerly Class A) after April 16, 2018.

Regarding the Company’s second quarter financial performance, Kevin Karas, chief financial officer of National Research Corporation, said, “Our sales performance continues to gain momentum with our total net new sales for the trailing four quarters increasing by over 13% compared to the prior four quarters. The continued focus on adding new customers to the VoC platform solution and driving value for existing customers resulted in an increase in total contract value in the second quarter of 7% over the prior year and expansion of operating income margins to 33% on a year-to-date basis.”

A listen-only simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2019 second quarter conference call will be available online at http://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcr2isv8 on August 7, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 38 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. The Company’s solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to the Company that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three months ended
June 30,		Six months ended
June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018 
                
Revenue$31,414  28,017  $62,894  $59,034 
                
Operating expenses:               
Direct expenses 11,506   10,996   23,160   23,160 
Selling, general and administrative 8,319   7,940   16,026   15,808 
Depreciation and amortization 1,440   1,325   2,855   2,608 
Total operating expenses 21,265   20,261   42,041   42,320 
                
Operating income 10,149   7,756   20,853   16,714 
                
Other income (expense):               
Interest income 8   9   14   54 
Interest expense (533)  (439)  (1,103)  (447)
Other, net (139)  493   (419)  464 
                
Total other income (expense) (664)  63   (1,508)  71 
                
Income before income taxes 9,485   7,819   19,345   16,785 
                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,092   (129)  3,756   1,531 
                
Net income$7,393  $7,948  $15,589  $15,254 
                
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:               
Basic Earnings Per Share:               
Common (formerly Class A)$0.30  $0.29  $0.63  $0.47 
Class B$--  $0.27  $--  $1.31 
Diluted Earnings Per Share:               
Common (formerly Class A)$0.29  $0.28  $0.61  $0.45 
Class B$--  $0.26  $--  $1.27 
                
Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding               
Common (formerly Class A) - basic 24,789   23,957   24,777   22,429 
Class B - basic --   3,527   --   3,527 
Common (formerly Class A) - diluted 25,586   24,846   25,549   23,350 
Class B - diluted --   3,620   --   3,628 



NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and par value)

  June 30,
2019 		  December 31,
2018		 
        
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $4,020  $12,991 
Accounts receivable, net  15,087   11,922 
Income taxes receivable  637   348 
Other current assets  3,144   3,149 
Total current assets  22,888   28,410 
         
Net property and equipment  13,872   14,153 
Goodwill  57,922   57,831 
Other, net  9,593   7,638 
Total assets $104,275  $108,032 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Notes payable and line of credit $4,890  $3,667 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  3,999   3,447 
Accrued compensation  5,535   5,798 
Income taxes payable  43   636 
Dividends payable  4,727   17,113 
Deferred revenue  16,988   16,244 
Other current liabilities  894   204 
Total current liabilities  37,076   47,109 
         
Non-current liabilities  41,232   41,840 
Total liabilities  78,308   88,949 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued  --   -- 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 60,000,000 shares, issued 30,027,919 in 2019 and 29,917,667 in 2018, outstanding 24,879,414 in 2019 and 24,800,796 in 2018  30   30 
Additional paid-in capital  158,691   157,312 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  (100,201  (106,339
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment  (2,296)  (2,916)
Treasury stock  (30,257)  (29,004)
Total shareholders’ equity  25,967   19,083 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $104,275  $108,032 


Contact:  Kevin R. Karas
  Chief Financial Officer
  402-475-2525

© GlobeNewswire 2019
