National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 (twenty-one cents) per share payable Wednesday, January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.





