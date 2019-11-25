Log in
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 (twenty-one cents) per share  payable Wednesday, January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.


                For more than 38 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada.  The Company’s solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.


Kevin R. Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hays Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Jackson President
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION64.89%1 562
CINTAS CORPORATION51.25%26 298
TELEPERFORMANCE53.44%13 836
EDENRED41.54%12 194
BUREAU VERITAS SA34.59%11 799
UNITED RENTALS50.70%11 612
