National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call Live on the Internet
0
01/29/2019 | 01:54pm EST
Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ/:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2018 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The Company’s results for the 2018 fourth quarter and year-end will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
NRC logo
The live broadcast of National Research Corporation’s conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2019. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.
National Research Corporation, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a leading provider of performance measurement, improvement services, and governance education to the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada.