NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call Live on the Internet

01/29/2019

Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ/:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2018 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The Company’s results for the 2018 fourth quarter and year-end will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

The live broadcast of National Research Corporation’s conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2019. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. 

A live audio webcast can be accessed at http://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uohfqr6w. The webcast will also be available for replay.

National Research Corporation, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a leading provider of performance measurement, improvement services, and governance education to the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada.


Kevin Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hays Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Jackson President
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
