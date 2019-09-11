Log in
National Research Corporation

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report  
National Research Corporation 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Research : LCMC Health Doubles Web Traffic with NRC Health's Transparency Solution


share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019
LCMC Health Doubles Web Traffic with NRC Health's Transparency Solution

In a world where 77% of consumers begin their healthcare search online, and 88% of consumers trust online reviews as much as a personal recommendation, health systems are needing to be more digital. LCMC Health is a five-hospital health system in New Orleans who wanted to take their organization to the next level digitally. They turned to NRC Health's Transparency solution to showcase authentic and meaningful patient feedback online. By doing this LCMC Health had a validation of excellence, a recruiting advantage in their highly competitive market, and complete clinician buy-in.

Read the full case study for details on how they accomplished this, the specific results from their work and what they have planned for the future.

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 00:01:01 UTC

share via e-mail
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 519 M
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 61,27  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hays Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Jackson President
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION60.04%1 514
CINTAS CORPORATION48.21%25 516
TELEPERFORMANCE34.24%12 128
EDENRED34.23%11 585
INTERTEK GROUP13.25%10 806
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.84%10 789
