National Research : LCMC Health Doubles Web Traffic with NRC Health's Transparency Solution

In a world where 77% of consumers begin their healthcare search online, and 88% of consumers trust online reviews as much as a personal recommendation, health systems are needing to be more digital. LCMC Health is a five-hospital health system in New Orleans who wanted to take their organization to the next level digitally. They turned to NRC Health's Transparency solution to showcase authentic and meaningful patient feedback online. By doing this LCMC Health had a validation of excellence, a recruiting advantage in their highly competitive market, and complete clinician buy-in.

Read the full case study for details on how they accomplished this, the specific results from their work and what they have planned for the future.