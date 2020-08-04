Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National Research Corporation    NRC

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Research : Q2 2020 Results Press Release (PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 10:51pm BST

Enclosed is a press release announcing the

2020 second quarter results for:

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for

tomorrow, Wednesday, August 5, 2020,

at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The number to call for this interactive teleconference is:

-1-303-223-4376-

PLAYBACK:

If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback will be

available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 5, 2020,

through 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

To listen to that playback, please call the following number:

-1-800-633-8284-

The reservation number is: 21964895

A live simulcast, as well as a 30-day replay of the conference call, will

be available over the Internet at

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ayrm72gm.

(If you do not wish to continue receiving these notices, please contact National Research Corporation at 402-475-2525.)

1245 "Q" Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

Phone: 402-475-2525

Fax: 402-475-9061

Contact: Kevin R. Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES

SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2020 RESULTS

Net New Sales and Total Contract Value Register Impressive Growth

LINCOLN, Nebraska (August 4, 2020) - National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $31.2 million, compared to $31.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Operating income was $9.3 million for the second quarter 2020 compared to $10.1 million for the same quarter 2019. In response to special circumstances among clients hard hit by COVID-19, we elected to provide uncompensated services which reduced revenue without a corresponding offset in expenses, thus impacting operating income. All such impacted clients have resumed compensated services as planned to date and many extended contract terms in recognition of the support provided by NRC Health resulting, we believe, in a stronger partnership. We salute all essential caregivers and are glad we could offer this support.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $7.7 million, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Results for the second quarter 2020 included an income tax provision of $842,000 compared with $2.1 million for the same quarter 2019.

Demand for our product portfolio remains strong. Net New Sales were up 6% in the second quarter and 19% year-to-date 2020 compared to 2019, despite a pivot to virtual sales efforts. Based on recent wins, we believe our offerings are highly differentiated in our clients' eyes against competitive offerings from firms outside of the healthcare industry and legacy vendors within. Case in point, we added healthcare brands Partners HealthCare and Orlando Health this quarter, each seven-figure takeaways from Press Ganey. We believe every added client deepens our moat and brings additive value to all current partners through the network effect.

NRC Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Page 2

August 4, 2020

Total Recurring Contract Value increased 11% in the second quarter 2020, a subset of which is our digital Voice of the Customer offering. VOC now comprises $107 million of Contract Value, up 30% year-over-year. We believe the efficiencies inherent in this digital platform lead to long-term margin improvements, a hallmark of our financial performance, notwithstanding the current quarter impact of COVID-19. Our Voice of the Customer offerings, being uniquely personalized to healthcare, contribute to higher client retention rates as well, compounding the enhancing visibility of recurring revenue streams.

It goes without saying that COVID-19 is far from behind us and we continue to recognize and support the work of our healthcare partners and caregivers worldwide. NRC Health retains its conservative stance regarding liquidity for the security of our associates and optionality as a business. Accordingly, our Board of Directors has determined not to pay a dividend for the current quarter.

A listen-only simulcast of National Research Corporation's 2020 second quarter conference call will be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ayrm72gmon August 5, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 39 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of human understanding.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "believes," derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In this press release, the statements relating to the future status of our partnership with clients and the future impact of adding additional clients are forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

-END-

NRC Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Page 3

August 4, 2020

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

$

31,166

$

31,414

$

65,026

$

62,894

Operating expenses:

Direct expenses

11,634

11,506

24,180

23,160

Selling, general and administrative

8,852

8,319

17,600

16,026

Depreciation and amortization

1,405

1,440

2,777

2,855

Total operating expenses

21,891

21,265

44,557

42,041

Operating income

9,275

10,149

20,469

20,853

Other income (expense):

Interest income

2

8

13

14

Interest expense

(450)

(533)

(914)

(1,103)

Other, net

(270)

(139)

360

(419)

Total other expense

(718)

(664)

(541)

(1,508)

Income before income taxes

8,557

9,485

19,928

19,345

Provision for income taxes

842

2,092

458

3,756

Net income

$

7,715

$

7,393

$

19,470

$

15,589

Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.31

$

0.30

$

0.78

$

0.63

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.30

$

0.29

$

0.76

$

0.61

Weighted average shares and share

equivalents outstanding

Basic

25,148

24,789

25,060

24,777

Diluted

25,680

25,586

25,702

25,549

-END-

NRC Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Page 4

August 4, 2020

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,957

$

13,517

Accounts receivable, net

19,882

11,639

Income taxes receivable

272

69

Other current assets

4,586

3,932

Total current assets

36,697

29,157

Net property and equipment

12,355

13,530

Goodwill

57,829

57,935

Other, net

9,900

10,063

Total assets

$

116,781

$

110,685

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Notes payable

$

3,966

$

4,378

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,882

4,687

Accrued compensation

6,830

6,086

Income taxes payable

308

366

Dividends payable

--

5,239

Deferred revenue

16,275

16,354

Other current liabilities

1,007

1,045

Total current liabilities

32,268

38,155

Notes payable, net of current portion

28,627

29,795

Other non-current liabilities

10,312

9,843

Total liabilities

71,207

77,793

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued

--

--

Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 60,000,000 shares, issued

30,553,546 in 2020 and 30,151,574 in 2019, outstanding 25,235,123 in 2020

and 24,947,500 in 2019

31

30

Additional paid-in capital

167,808

162,154

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(79,165)

(93,357)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation

adjustment

(2,872)

(2,209)

Treasury stock

(40,228)

(33,726)

Total shareholders' equity

45,574

32,892

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

116,781

$

110,685

-END-

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 21:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORAT
10:51pNATIONAL RESEARCH : Q2 2020 Results Press Release (PDF)
PU
10:49pNATIONAL RESEARCH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:01pNational Research Corporation Announces Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2020 ..
GL
07/30U.S. renters owe $21.5 billion in back rent; Republicans offer no eviction re..
RE
07/28NRC Health Transitions Annual Healthcare Symposium to Virtual Format
GL
07/23U.S. eviction bans are ending. That could worsen the spread of coronavirus
RE
07/22NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION : to Broadcast its 2020 Second Quarter Conference ..
AQ
07/17NATIONAL RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01NATIONAL RESEARCH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
05/28Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 128 M - 97,9 M
Net income 2019 32,4 M - 24,8 M
Net Debt 2019 23,1 M - 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 52,3x
Yield 2019 1,18%
Capitalization 1 434 M 1 434 M 1 098 M
EV / Sales 2018 8,08x
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hays Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Jackson President
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION-12.28%1 437
CINTAS CORPORATION11.02%31 243
TELEPERFORMANCE17.48%17 616
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC21.59%13 267
EDENRED-7.07%12 369
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-3.93%11 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group