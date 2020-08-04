National Research : Q2 2020 Results Press Release (PDF)

NRC Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

August 4, 2020

Total Recurring Contract Value increased 11% in the second quarter 2020, a subset of which is our digital Voice of the Customer offering. VOC now comprises $107 million of Contract Value, up 30% year-over-year. We believe the efficiencies inherent in this digital platform lead to long-term margin improvements, a hallmark of our financial performance, notwithstanding the current quarter impact of COVID-19. Our Voice of the Customer offerings, being uniquely personalized to healthcare, contribute to higher client retention rates as well, compounding the enhancing visibility of recurring revenue streams.

It goes without saying that COVID-19 is far from behind us and we continue to recognize and support the work of our healthcare partners and caregivers worldwide. NRC Health retains its conservative stance regarding liquidity for the security of our associates and optionality as a business. Accordingly, our Board of Directors has determined not to pay a dividend for the current quarter.

A listen-only simulcast of National Research Corporation's 2020 second quarter conference call will be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ayrm72gmon August 5, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 39 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of human understanding.

