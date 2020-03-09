National Research : declares quarterly dividends, March 2020 →

1245 "Q" Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

Phone: 402-475-2525

Fax: 402-475-9061

Contact: Kevin R. Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION DECLARES

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

LINCOLN, Nebraska (March 9, 2020) - National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 (twenty-one cents) per share payable Wednesday, April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

For more than 38 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. The Company's solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.