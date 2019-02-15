Log in
National Retail Properties, Inc. : Declares Dividends For Its 5.70% Series E Preferred And 5.20% Series F Preferred Stocks

0
02/15/2019 | 08:31am EST

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a cash dividend on its 5.70% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of 35.625 cents per depositary share payable March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2019.  The Board also declared a cash dividend on its 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of 32.5 cents per depositary share payable March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2019.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 2,969 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-retail-properties-inc-declares-dividends-for-its-5-70-series-e-preferred-and-5-20-series-f-preferred-stocks-300796348.html

SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
