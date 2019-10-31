|
National Retail Properties : Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results And 2020 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Highlights include:
Operating Results:
- Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues
$
168,607
$
155,331
$
497,111
$
463,683
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
58,111
$
73,450
$
199,648
$
230,140
Net earnings per common share
$
0.35
$
0.47
$
1.22
$
1.48
FFO available to common stockholders
$
115,013
$
105,134
$
336,215
$
312,847
FFO per common share
$
0.70
$
0.67
$
2.06
$
2.02
Core FFO available to common stockholders
$
115,013
$
105,356
$
334,884
$
313,590
Core FFO per common share
$
0.70
$
0.67
$
2.05
$
2.02
AFFO available to common stockholders
$
116,870
$
106,997
$
340,119
$
315,180
AFFO per common share
$
0.71
$
0.68
$
2.09
$
2.03
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:
- FFO and Core FFO per common share increased 4.5% over prior year results
- AFFO per common share increased 4.4% over prior year results
- Portfolio occupancy was 99.1% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 98.8% on June 30, 2019 and 98.2% on March 31, 2019
- Invested $116.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 27 properties with an aggregate 533,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.8%
- Sold 13 properties for $33.5 million producing $2.1 million of gains on sales
- Raised $434.6 million net proceeds from the issuance of 8,020,285 common shares
Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:
- FFO per share increased 2.0% over prior year results
- Core FFO per share increased 1.5% over prior year results
- AFFO per common share increased 3.0% over prior year results
- Invested $509.6 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 131 properties with an aggregate 2,645,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9%
- Sold 43 properties for $94.8 million producing $25.1 million of gains on sales, net of noncontrolling interest
- Raised $521.8 million in net proceeds from issuance of 9,653,149 common shares
Core FFO guidance for 2019 was increased from a range of $2.71 to $2.76 per share to a range of $2.74 to $2.77 per share. The 2019 AFFO is estimated to be $2.79 to $2.82 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.60 to $1.63 per share, plus $1.14 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, any charges for impairments and preferred stock redemption charges. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company also announced 2020 Core FFO guidance of $2.83 to $2.87 per share and estimated 2020 AFFO to be $2.90 to $2.94 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.70 to $1.74 per share, plus $1.13 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, and any charges for impairments. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties posted another quarter of solid results, highlighted by increasing our annual common stock dividend for the 30th consecutive year and by raising over $434 million of well-priced equity. Driven by our high occupancy rate, strong performance in acquisitions and dispositions and a fortress-like balance sheet, we are pleased to raise our guidance for 2019 and to introduce 2020 guidance. We run our business with a long-term focus, characterized by consistent per share growth on a multi-year basis, and our guidance for 2019 and 2020 reflects that consistent philosophy."
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned 3,057 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.2 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.2 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.
Management will hold a conference call on October 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.
The reported results are preliminary and not final and there can be no assurance that the results will not vary from the final information filed on Form 10-Q with the Commission for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation of these reported results have been made.
Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.
FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income Statement Summary
Revenues:
Rental income
$
168,224
$
154,656
$
495,846
$
462,570
Interest and other income from real estate transactions
383
675
1,265
1,113
168,607
155,331
497,111
463,683
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
8,726
8,543
27,524
25,980
Real estate
6,706
5,759
20,398
17,449
Depreciation and amortization
48,348
42,479
140,769
130,280
Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries
10,692
3,635
21,124
9,718
Retirement severance costs
—
222
—
743
74,472
60,638
209,815
184,170
Gain on disposition of real estate
2,061
14,348
25,508
57,050
Earnings from operations
96,196
109,041
312,804
336,563
Other expenses (revenues):
Interest and other income
(501)
(195)
(2,912)
(258)
Interest expense
29,948
27,194
89,716
80,906
Leasing transaction costs
51
—
178
—
29,498
26,999
86,982
80,648
Net earnings
66,698
82,042
225,822
255,915
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5)
(10)
(428)
(29)
Net earnings attributable to NNN
66,693
82,032
225,394
255,886
Series E preferred stock dividends
(4,097)
(4,097)
(12,291)
(12,291)
Series F preferred stock dividends
(4,485)
(4,485)
(13,455)
(13,455)
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
58,111
$
73,450
$
199,648
$
230,140
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
164,884
156,853
162,641
154,582
Diluted
165,362
157,286
163,126
155,008
Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.35
$
0.47
$
1.23
$
1.49
Diluted
$
0.35
$
0.47
$
1.22
$
1.48
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
58,111
$
73,450
$
199,648
$
230,140
Real estate depreciation and amortization
48,271
42,397
140,539
130,039
Gain on disposition of real estate, net of noncontrolling interests
(2,061)
(14,348)
(25,096)
(57,050)
Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries
10,692
3,635
21,124
9,718
Total FFO adjustments
56,902
31,684
136,567
82,707
FFO available to common stockholders
$
115,013
$
105,134
$
336,215
$
312,847
FFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.70
$
0.67
$
2.07
$
2.02
Diluted
$
0.70
$
0.67
$
2.06
$
2.02
Core Funds From Operations Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
58,111
$
73,450
$
199,648
$
230,140
Total FFO adjustments
56,902
31,684
136,567
82,707
FFO available to common stockholders
115,013
105,134
336,215
312,847
Retirement severance costs
—
222
—
743
Gain on sale of equity investments
—
—
(1,331)
—
Total Core FFO adjustments
—
222
(1,331)
743
Core FFO available to common stockholders
$
115,013
$
105,356
$
334,884
$
313,590
Core FFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.70
$
0.67
$
2.06
$
2.03
Diluted
$
0.70
$
0.67
$
2.05
$
2.02
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
58,111
$
73,450
$
199,648
$
230,140
Total FFO adjustments
56,902
31,684
136,567
82,707
Total Core FFO adjustments
—
222
(1,331)
743
Core FFO available to common stockholders
115,013
105,356
334,884
313,590
Straight-line accrued rent
(542)
59
(1,702)
(871)
Net capital lease rent adjustment
170
192
508
655
Below-market rent amortization
(178)
(219)
(579)
(2,334)
Stock based compensation expense
2,734
2,205
7,805
6,640
Capitalized interest expense
(327)
(596)
(797)
(2,500)
Total AFFO adjustments
1,857
1,641
5,235
1,590
AFFO available to common stockholders
$
116,870
$
106,997
$
340,119
$
315,180
AFFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.71
$
0.68
$
2.09
$
2.04
Diluted
$
0.71
$
0.68
$
2.09
$
2.03
Other Information:
Rental income from operating leases(1)
$
163,673
$
150,418
$
482,306
$
449,216
Earned income from direct financing leases(1)
$
204
$
242
$
624
$
696
Percentage rent(1)
$
329
$
284
$
1,051
$
1,018
Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)
$
4,018
$
3,712
$
11,865
$
11,640
Real estate expenses
(6,706)
(5,759)
(20,398)
(17,449)
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$
(2,688)
$
(2,047)
$
(8,533)
$
(5,809)
Amortization of debt costs
$
936
$
913
$
2,787
$
2,695
Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)
$
141
$
134
$
422
$
400
Non-real estate depreciation expense
$
80
$
84
$
238
$
249
(1)
The condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are presented under the new accounting standard, ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)." For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the aggregate of such amounts is $168,224 and $495,846, respectively, classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018, the aggregate of such amounts is $154,656 and $462,570, respectively.
Earnings Guidance:
Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
2019 Guidance
2020 Guidance
Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition
of real estate, impairment charges and preferred stock redemption
charges
$1.60 - $1.63 per share
$1.70 - $1.74 per share
Real estate depreciation and amortization per share
$1.14 per share
$1.13 per share
Core FFO per share
$2.74 - $2.77 per share
$2.83 - $2.87 per share
AFFO per share
$2.79 - $2.82 per share
$2.90 - $2.94 per share
G&A expenses
$37.0 - $38.0 Million
$42.0 - $43.0 Million
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$10.0 - $10.5 Million
$8.0 - $9.0 Million
Acquisition volume
$650 - $750 Million
$550 - $650 Million
Disposition volume
$110 - $130 Million
$80 - $120 Million
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
Balance Sheet Summary
Assets:
Real estate:
Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated
depreciation and amortization
$
7,121,156
$
6,838,907
Accounted for using the direct financing method
6,882
8,069
Real estate held for sale
13,961
28,456
Cash and cash equivalents
353,688
114,267
Receivables, net of allowance of $506 and $2,273, respectively
2,882
3,797
Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $1,842
28,570
25,387
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
3,104
4,081
Other assets
97,441
80,474
Total assets
$
7,627,684
$
7,103,438
Liabilities:
Line of credit payable
$
—
$
—
Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized
debt cost
12,221
12,694
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs
2,841,680
2,838,701
Accrued interest payable
45,886
19,519
Other liabilities
101,393
77,919
Total liabilities
3,001,180
2,948,833
Stockholders' equity of NNN
4,626,497
4,154,250
Noncontrolling interests
7
355
Total equity
4,626,504
4,154,605
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,627,684
$
7,103,438
Common shares outstanding
171,637
161,504
Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)
32,209
30,487
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of September 30, 2019
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Unsecured Debt
Principal
Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount
Stated Rate
Effective
Rate
Maturity Date
Line of credit payable
$
—
$
—
L + 87.5 bps
3.165
%
January 2022
Unsecured notes payable:
2022
325,000
323,293
3.800
%
3.985
%
October 2022
2023
350,000
348,981
3.300
%
3.388
%
April 2023
2024
350,000
349,635
3.900
%
3.924
%
June 2024
2025
400,000
399,368
4.000
%
4.029
%
November 2025
2026
350,000
347,080
3.600
%
3.733
%
December 2026
2027
400,000
398,657
3.500
%
3.548
%
October 2027
2028
400,000
397,385
4.300
%
4.388
%
October 2028
2048
300,000
295,826
4.800
%
4.890
%
October 2048
Total
2,875,000
2,860,225
Total unsecured debt(1)
$
2,875,000
$
2,860,225
Debt costs
(26,932)
Accumulated amortization
8,387
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
(18,545)
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs
$
2,841,680
(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 8.6 years.
Mortgages Payable
Principal
Balance
Interest Rate
Maturity Date
Mortgage(1)
$
12,282
5.23
%
July 2023
Debt costs
(147)
Accumulated amortization
86
Debt costs, net of accumulated
amortization
(61)
Mortgages payable, including
unamortized premium and net of
unamortized debt costs
$
12,221
(1) Includes unamortized premium
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Property Portfolio
Top 20 Lines of Trade
As of September 30,
Line of Trade
2019(1)
2018(2)
1.
Convenience stores
17.5
%
18.5
%
2.
Restaurants – full service
11.3
%
11.8
%
3.
Automotive service
9.3
%
7.6
%
4.
Restaurants – limited service
8.8
%
7.8
%
5.
Family entertainment centers
6.8
%
7.0
%
6.
Health and fitness
5.3
%
5.6
%
7.
Theaters
4.8
%
5.1
%
8.
Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories
3.5
%
3.0
%
9.
Automotive parts
3.2
%
3.5
%
10.
Equipment rental
2.7
%
1.9
%
11.
Home improvement
2.6
%
2.2
%
12.
Wholesale clubs
2.6
%
2.4
%
13.
Medical service providers
2.2
%
2.3
%
14.
General merchandise
1.8
%
1.8
%
15.
Home furnishings
1.7
%
1.5
%
16.
Furniture
1.6
%
1.8
%
17.
Drug stores
1.6
%
1.8
%
18.
Travel plazas
1.6
%
1.7
%
19.
Consumer electronics
1.5
%
1.7
%
20.
Banks
1.4
%
1.7
%
Other
8.2
%
9.3
%
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
Top 10 States
State
% of Total(1)
State
% of Total(1)
1.
Texas
17.3
%
6.
Georgia
4.5
%
2.
Florida
9.0
%
7.
Indiana
4.0
%
3.
Ohio
5.7
%
8.
Tennessee
3.8
%
4.
Illinois
5.1
%
9.
Virginia
3.7
%
5.
North Carolina
4.6
%
10.
California
3.1
%
(1) Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of September 30, 2019.
(2) Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of September 30, 2018.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Property Portfolio
Top Tenants ( ≥ 2.0%)
Properties
% of Total(1)
7-Eleven
140
5.1
%
Mister Car Wash
109
4.3
%
Camping World
47
4.3
%
LA Fitness
30
3.8
%
Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)
204
3.5
%
GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)
151
3.4
%
AMC Theatre
20
3.1
%
Couche Tard (Pantry)
85
2.8
%
BJ's Wholesale Club
11
2.6
%
Sunoco
61
2.3
%
Chuck E. Cheese's
53
2.2
%
Lease Expirations(2)
% of
Total(1)
# of
Properties
Gross Leasable
Area(3)
% of
Total(1)
# of
Properties
Gross Leasable
Area(3)
2019
0.3
%
17
377,000
2025
5.1
%
145
1,573,000
2020
2.1
%
89
944,000
2026
4.7
%
176
1,681,000
2021
3.7
%
119
1,301,000
2027
7.3
%
193
2,611,000
2022
5.6
%
123
1,634,000
2028
4.7
%
157
1,172,000
2023
3.0
%
118
1,468,000
2029
3.0
%
75
1,030,000
2024
3.8
%
101
1,596,000
Thereafter
56.7
%
1,713
16,264,000
(1)
Based on the annual base rent of $658,347,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of September 30, 2019.
(2)
As of September 30, 2019, the weighted average remaining lease term is 11.2 years.
(3)
Square feet.
