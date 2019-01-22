The National Security Group, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend

On January 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of The National Security
Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per
share. This cash dividend is payable on February 28, 2019, to
shareholders of record February 4, 2019.
The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC), through its property &
casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property, casualty,
life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company writes
primarily personal lines property coverage including dwelling fire and
windstorm, homeowners, and mobile homeowners lines of insurance. The
Company also offers life, accident and health, supplemental hospital and
cancer insurance products. The Company was founded in 1947 and is based
in Elba, Alabama. Additional information about the Company, including
additional details of recent financial results, can be found on our
website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.
