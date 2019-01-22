Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National Security Group Inc    NSEC

NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC (NSEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 09:31:06 am
12.5 USD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The National Security Group, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST

On January 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 28, 2019, to shareholders of record February 4, 2019.

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC), through its property & casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property, casualty, life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company writes primarily personal lines property coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile homeowners lines of insurance. The Company also offers life, accident and health, supplemental hospital and cancer insurance products. The Company was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama. Additional information about the Company, including additional details of recent financial results, can be found on our website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP IN
05:03pNATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05:01pTHE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend
BU
01/15NATIONAL SECURITY : 50 officers named for National Security and War Course
AQ
01/13NATIONAL SECURITY : Iranian parl. delegation departs for Syria
AQ
01/09NATIONAL SECURITY : Egypt Defers Hearing of 30 Accused of Joining ISIS
AQ
01/04COMMENTARY : The geo-political fault line in Philippine society
AQ
01/03NATIONAL SECURITY : Winneba's New Year Is Exploding In The Name Of The President
AQ
01/01NATIONAL SECURITY : Transfer investigation on Prampram Mankralo death to Accra-P..
AQ
2018NATIONAL SECURITY : Australia
AQ
2018NATIONAL SECURITY : A number of Royal Orders Issued 18 Riyadh
AQ
More news
Chart NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
National Security Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William L. Brunson President, CEO & Executive Director
Brian R. McLeod CFO, Treasurer, Director, VP-Finance & Operations
Paul C. Wesch Independent Director
Donald S. Pittman Independent Director
Frank Berry O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC0.00%0
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY8.36%163 402
AIA GROUP LTD5.54%107 633
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY9.17%83 906
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD8.07%55 466
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.5.52%37 160
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.